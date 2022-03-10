Woman dies in ‘stampede’ at Ehsaas Kifalat Centre in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: An elderly woman was allegedly suffocated to death outside an Ehsaas Kifalat centre at municipal complex due to rush of women on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said Sakina Bibi, 60, a resident of Rajana’s Chak 268-GB, had been waiting for her turn to receive her monthly grant outside the centre since 6am. As soon as the gate was opened, she fell in a stampede-like situation and died after some time.

Assistant Commissioner Zoha Shakir reached there and directed the officials to improve arrangements to avoid such a situation.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Javed has ordered an inquiry into the incident and deputed Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nabil Riaz Sindhu as inquiry officer.

Drowns: A minor boy drowned in a drain in Faisalabad and his body was fished out on Wednesday morning.

Ali Raza, 3, son of Abdul Shakoor, was playing near the drain at Chak 580 GB when he slipped into it and drowned.

Roof collapse: Three members of a family were injured when the roof of a room of their house caved in at Khajoorwali street on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 reported that the roof was in a dilapidated condition and it suddenly fell as a result of which Naseer Ahmad, 52, his daughter Mehrab, 17, and niece Nimra, 16, were injured. The injured were hospitalised.

