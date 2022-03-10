Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 10, 2022

Woman dies in ‘stampede’ at Ehsaas Kifalat Centre in Toba Tek Singh

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 10:53am

TOBA TEK SINGH: An elderly woman was allegedly suffocated to death outside an Ehsaas Kifalat centre at municipal complex due to rush of women on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said Sakina Bibi, 60, a resident of Rajana’s Chak 268-GB, had been waiting for her turn to receive her monthly grant outside the centre since 6am. As soon as the gate was opened, she fell in a stampede-like situation and died after some time.

Assistant Commissioner Zoha Shakir reached there and directed the officials to improve arrangements to avoid such a situation.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Javed has ordered an inquiry into the incident and deputed Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nabil Riaz Sindhu as inquiry officer.

Drowns: A minor boy drowned in a drain in Faisalabad and his body was fished out on Wednesday morning.

Ali Raza, 3, son of Abdul Shakoor, was playing near the drain at Chak 580 GB when he slipped into it and drowned.

Roof collapse: Three members of a family were injured when the roof of a room of their house caved in at Khajoorwali street on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 reported that the roof was in a dilapidated condition and it suddenly fell as a result of which Naseer Ahmad, 52, his daughter Mehrab, 17, and niece Nimra, 16, were injured. The injured were hospitalised.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Establishment’s role
Updated 10 Mar, 2022

Establishment’s role

EVER SINCE the opposition parties announced their plans of ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of...
10 Mar, 2022

Swap transplants

IRONICALLY, the Punjab government’s recent step in the effort to stop organ trafficking may well end up providing ...
10 Mar, 2022

Cattle disease outbreak

THE outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cows and buffaloes in a number of areas of Sindh and Punjab is causing much...
Rocky road for PM
Updated 09 Mar, 2022

Rocky road for PM

THE day of reckoning for the PTI government may be at hand with the submission of a no-trust motion against Prime...
09 Mar, 2022

Forced to flee

YET another humanitarian crisis entirely of human making has compelled more than a million people to flee the ...
09 Mar, 2022

Advancing telemedicine

BESIDES poor management and the lack of medical resources and infrastructure in the healthcare sector, the chronic...