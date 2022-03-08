Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2022

President Alvi calls on clerics to discourage fake news

Kalbe AliPublished March 8, 2022 - Updated March 8, 2022 08:37am
President Dr Arif Alvi addresses the Paigham-i-Pakistan Ulema and Mashaikh Conference in Islamabad on Monday. — PID
President Dr Arif Alvi addresses the Paigham-i-Pakistan Ulema and Mashaikh Conference in Islamabad on Monday. — PID

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called upon ulema to play their role to discourage the phenomenon of fake news and promote Islamic moral values, including tolerance among people to ensure peace and harmony in society.

Addressing the Paigham-i-Pakistan Ulema and Mashaikh Conference, he said fake news had led to destruction of Muslim countries and societies and cited the example of Iraq, which was destroyed on the ground of fake news alleging the presence of weapons of mass destruction in that country.

He said incidents such as the recent Peshawar blast and extrajudicial killing of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot were part of a conspiracy to fan sectarianism and religious extremism in the country.

The conference was organised by the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), with the aim to launch a movement in 2022-23 to create awareness among the masses about social justice and highlight the abuse of modern tools by certain elements to create unrest in society.

Says there is no room for mob justice in Islam

President Alvi said there was no room for mob justice in Islam and that tendency had been promoted by soc­ial media as some youth follow words of their leaders, but these thoughts were their own views which were not based on the principles of Islam.

The president said that mosques and pulpits in the past used to be a source of gui­dance for the people on political and social issues like diplomacy, cleanliness and women’s inheritance rig­hts which had been guaranteed by Islam 1,400 years ago.

President Alvi advised ulema to highlight the importance of human rights instead of indulging in petty differences.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Aff­airs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Nurul Haq Qadri condemned the terror attack at a mosque in Peshawar and said that anti-state elements were trying to destabilise the country by taking advantage of any negligence on the part of ulema.

“There are conspiracies to destabilise Pakistan like Iraq, but we have to keep our resolve that ulema would stand united to safeguard Pakistan,” the minister added.

He highlighted that after the Constitution, Paigham-i-Pakistan was an important document signed by around 7,000 ulema belonging to all schools of thought.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said it was need of the hour for the ulema to stand with the state against extremism and terrorism.

He said that ulema from all schools of thought had unanimously condemned the attack on a mosque in Peshawar and urged them to create an environment of unity among the masses.

Maulana Ashrafi also und­erscored the need for enhancing consultation between the Council of Islamic Ideology and ulema to address recklessness on social media.

The PUC was among the first organisations in the country declaring suicide attacks and attacks at places of religious minorities as un-Islamic.

Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Allama Arif Wahidi and Sahibzada Hassan Haseebur Rehman also spoke at the conference and highlighted the importance of the pulpit’s role to bring about peace and harmony in society.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Mar 08, 2022 09:03am
Someone is keeping Alvi busy. That is good.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2022

International Women’s Day

WOMEN in Pakistan will be silent no more. Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, their voices come...
PM’s growing challenge
Updated 08 Mar, 2022

PM’s growing challenge

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is under pressure. As political developments unfold at a quickening pace and the ...
08 Mar, 2022

Valuation rates

IT is difficult to welcome the drastic reduction in the property valuation rates the Federal Board of Revenue had...
07 Mar, 2022

Forgotten Afghans

WHEN the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, there was evidently little optimism that Washington and its...
FATF unfairness
Updated 07 Mar, 2022

FATF unfairness

The govt needs to ramp up diplomatic efforts for mustering greater support for its endeavours to restructure its AML/CFT regime.
07 Mar, 2022

The other casualty in war

IN a move to drown out ‘disinformation’ about the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union last week officially...