Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 06, 2022

Fighting resumes as efforts for Ukraine ceasefire fail

AgenciesPublished March 6, 2022 - Updated March 6, 2022 07:50am
An elderly woman is helped while crossing a destroyed bridge as she tries to leave the city of Irpin, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 5. — Reuters
An elderly woman is helped while crossing a destroyed bridge as she tries to leave the city of Irpin, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 5. — Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday it had resumed “offensive actions” in Ukraine after announcing a ceasefire earlier in the day to allow residents of two besieged cities to evacuate.

However, Ukrainian officials said Russian artillery fire and air strikes had prevented residents from leaving before the agreed-to evacuations got under way.

President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of sabotaging the effort and claimed the actions of Ukraine’s leadership “called into question the country’s future as an independent state”.

“Due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to influence nationalists or extend the regime of silence, offensive actions have been resumed at 18:00 Moscow time (1500 GMT),” defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a video briefing.

Russia had said it had opened humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from the strategic port town of Mariupol and neighbouring Volnovakha.

Konashenkov said that “not a single civilian” was able to exit via the humanitarian corridors.

According to analysts, the struggle to enforce the temporary ceasefire in Mariupol and Volnovakha showed the fragility of efforts to stop the fighting across Ukraine as the number of people fleeing the country reached 1.4 million just 10 days after Russian forces invaded.

Russia’s days-long assault has caused growing misery in Mariupol, where journalists witnessed doctors making unsuccessful attempts to save the lives of wounded children, pharmacies running bare and hundreds of thousands of people facing food and water shortages in freezing weather.

In comments carried on Ukrainian television, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said thousands of residents had gathered for safe passage out of the city when shelling began on Saturday.

“We value the life of every inhabitant of Mariupol and we cannot risk it, so we stopped the evacuation,” he said. In recent days, Ukraine had urged Moscow to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the elderly to flee the fighting.

Elsewhere in the country, Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in central and southeastern Ukraine, while the Russians were trying to keep Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy encircled.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was ready for a third round of talks on ceasefire and other issues, but he claimed that the Ukrainian side was constantly making up various pretexts to delay the beginning of another meeting.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2022

Russia Ukraine War
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

06 Mar, 2022

Ukraine conundrum

AS international condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine rises to a crescendo, Islamabad may find it prudent to...
06 Mar, 2022

Brutal police tactics

ISLAMABAD High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has written in an order that suppressing voices of dissent or...
06 Mar, 2022

Hollow words

MQM-P CONVENER Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s mealy-mouthed ‘apology’ over the MQM’s role in precipitating the ...
Return of carnage
Updated 05 Mar, 2022

Return of carnage

A PALL of gloom hangs heavy on Pakistan. Peshawar’s fragile peace — which was at times tested, but had largely...
05 Mar, 2022

Housing costs

THE reality of escalating prices seems to have finally struck the government as contractors suspend work on all...
05 Mar, 2022

Reviving student unions

INDEED, the enactment of the Sindh Students’ Union Restoration Act has been rightly hailed as a milestone achieved...