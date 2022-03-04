Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2022

Aseefa sustains 'minor' injuries after drone camera strikes her at PPP march in Khanewal

Dawn.comPublished March 4, 2022 - Updated March 4, 2022 09:53pm
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari injured after getting hit by a drone camera. — Photo courtesy Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari Twitter
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari injured after getting hit by a drone camera. — Photo courtesy Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari Twitter

PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was injured after a drone camera struck her at the party's anti-government march in Punjab's Khanewal on Friday, video footage aired on television showed.

The video showed Aseefa, who was standing atop a container alongside her brother and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, lurching backwards as she attempted in vain to get out of the drone's way.

The drone, which was mounted with a camera, was being used for the media coverage of the march, DawnNewsTV reported, adding that Aseefa went inside the container after the device hit her.

Following the incident, Bilawal's security staff got hold of the drone operator, according to DawnNewsTV, which quoted Bilawal as saying that it was not clear whether the incident was an accident or the consequence of a deliberate act.

Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar said the government responded immediately after the incident.

"The Rescue 1122 team and duty doctor Dr Babar (general surgeon at DHQ hospital) who were stationed next to container, immediately went into the container. [Aseefa] suffered a minor cut on [her] eyebrow and bruises on her hand," he tweeted.

Khawar said the drone "reportedly belonged to a media house".

Addressing the marchers, Bilawal said Aseefa was injured in the incident and paramedic staff recommended that she be shifted to a hospital. But Aseefa refused and insisted that she be treated only with a bandage, he added.

Later, Aseefa's sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, shared a photo of her with a bandage on her forehead.

After the incident, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet that she hoped Aseefa remained unhurt and prayed for all participants of the march to remain safe.

The PPP began its anti-government march, which is being led by Bilawal, on February 27 at the Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi. The march's participants are travelling to Islamabad and plan to reach the capital by March 8 after passing through 34 cities and towns.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jamki
Mar 04, 2022 08:19pm
Prayers for you Bibi
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Mar 04, 2022 08:26pm
PTI responsible?
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Mar 04, 2022 08:26pm
Drone Attack !
Reply Recommend 0
SSA
Mar 04, 2022 08:31pm
Accidents happen ....not everything is a conspiracy theory' good to know she is ok and well
Reply Recommend 0
Fenced Voter
Mar 04, 2022 08:33pm
May you all remain safe and out of harms way. Ameen
Reply Recommend 0
Shaikh
Mar 04, 2022 08:33pm
big deal
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Mar 04, 2022 08:33pm
WHo is she? No one knows her?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Mar 04, 2022 08:38pm
new drama from PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 04, 2022 08:42pm
I wish Aseefa Bhutto a speedy recovery. She is the daughter of Benazir Bhutto and she is not the one who will be scared of this incident.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 04, 2022 08:53pm
Aww. Sympathy vote any one?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 04, 2022 09:05pm
@Shaikh, “ big deal” It’s going to be a big deal for PPP. They will play victim of a “drone attack”
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No-confidence tension
Updated 04 Mar, 2022

No-confidence tension

JUI-F CHIEF Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that the next 48 hours are important and that a vote of no-confidence...
04 Mar, 2022

Underage marriage

TRADITION can sometimes be an albatross around one’s neck. In a conservative, patriarchal society like Pakistan...
04 Mar, 2022

Another attack in Quetta

THE continuing spate of deadly attacks in Balochistan lays bare the state’s failure to pre-empt subversive forces,...
03 Mar, 2022

Indefensible stance

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s defence of the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, is...
03 Mar, 2022

Industrialisation goals

THE package of tax incentives announced by the prime minister to push industrialisation in the country trumps past...
Blatant injustice
Updated 03 Mar, 2022

Blatant injustice

The tragic case of retired Brig Asad Munir highlights the flaws in NAB’s system of accountability.