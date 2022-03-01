Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 01, 2022

Steve Smith says Australia players 'incredibly safe' in Pakistan

ReutersPublished March 1, 2022 - Updated March 1, 2022 04:13pm
Australia's Steve Smith, left, examines pitch prior to attending practice session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. — AP
Australia's Steve Smith, left, examines pitch prior to attending practice session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. — AP

Australia batsman Steve Smith said on Tuesday his teammates felt “incredibly safe” on their first tour of Pakistan in nearly 25 years, a day after it was reported that spinner Ashton Agar received a death threat via social media just days before the start of the first Test.

Agar was warned against traveling to Pakistan, though the threat was dismissed following an investigation by the boards of Pakistan and Australia and government security agencies.

Cricket Australia said extensive security plans were in place for such social media activity and that the threat was “not considered a risk”.

Smith said the team trusted the security arrangements in place.

“We're aware of social media and the unfortunate events that can occur on platforms,” he told reporters ahead of the first Test, which starts on Friday in Rawalpindi.

Also read: Death threat against Ashton Agar not believed to be credible: Australian team spokesperson

“We've got a lot of people working here with us, we trust our security and we're feeling incredibly safe in Pakistan.” Top teams have largely shunned Pakistan since an attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

International sides have recently started touring Pakistan again but in September New Zealand returned home after abruptly abandoning a tour minutes before the opening game in Rawalpindi following a government security alert.

England followed suit three days later, withdrawing their men's and women's teams from a tour in October citing the “mental and physical well-being” of players.

Smith said that he was relishing the challenge of playing in Pakistan.

“It's great to be back here and playing cricket,” he said.

“It's the first time a lot of us have been here and we're excited. We know how passionate Pakistanis are about cricket.” Smith sustained a concussion in a match against Sri Lanka in Sydney last month, slamming his head to the ground after falling over the boundary rope but the 32-year-old said he had progressed well.

“It's the first session back for me facing fast bowling. I'm recovering from the concussion and I've faced some side-arm and spinners,” Smith said.

“The head has progressed really well the last few days. I'm feeling in a good space, done a lot of stuff where I've got my heart rate up to a good amount and brought it down ... all part of the protocols of getting back to playing.”

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

01 Mar, 2022

Partial relief for Afghanistan

IN a major development, the United States has issued new rules allowing commercial and financial transactions with...
New dawn for cricket
Updated 01 Mar, 2022

New dawn for cricket

HAVING led the Lahore Qalandars to their maiden Pakistan Super League title, Shaheen Shah Afridi — like his other...
01 Mar, 2022

Energy challenge

WITH global gas prices soaring to new highs in the aftermath of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and...
PPP on the move
28 Feb, 2022

PPP on the move

Others, including the ruling PTI itself, are also slowly moving into election mode.
28 Feb, 2022

Whereabouts unknown

THERE are disturbing implications behind the staggering numbers, and they speak volumes for the low priority ...
28 Feb, 2022

Stranded woman

GETTING caught up in foreign legal systems is rarely a pleasant experience for citizens of this country. And if...