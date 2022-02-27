Fabulous lifts First Lady Cup at KRC

KARACHI: The change of name proved beneficial for bay horse Fabulous, formerly Fair Deal, who lifted the First Lady Cup as rank outsiders swept the four-race card in the Gymkhana race meeting here at the Karachi Racecourse on Saturday.

Fabulous coasted to six lengths victory over favourite Shan-e-Sikandar to clinch his maiden race and the cup of the year.

Bay horse Daring Dyer had to be content with third place three lengths behind while mare Soldier Girl completed the frame another length away.

Soldier Girl, who won her preceding race against Meri Chahat last week, was off colour and her performance raised quite a few eyebrows.

Fabulous, which belonged to the stables of Aysha Abro and Hurain Abro, was piloted home by rider Kamran II and sent by trainer Qamaruddin.

Rider Adnan Khan was on song by winning a brace guiding gelding Saghir Love and bay horse Desco to triumph in the first two races.

Making amends, Saghir Love got the better of bay horse Piyara Faisal by three-lengths-and-a-quarter to clinch the day’s feature event while Desco returned to winning ways defeating Airborne by a length to win the second and supporting race.

Mare Zahrish opened her account imposing to four lengths victory over mare Meri Chahat to land the fourth race with rider M. Alam astride.

Trainer Qamaruddin ended the day with a double by partnering Fabulous and Zahrish to success.

Meanwhile, the next Gymkhana race meeting will be held on March three (Thursday) to enable racegoers attend the Derby meeting at Lahore on March 6 (Sunday).

Results:

THE FIRST LADY PLATE SCALE ORDER III & IV 4½ F:

Saghir Love (Bashir Lango) 7-9(cr8-2) Adnan Khan 1, Piyara Faisal 8-12 Zaki Zakir 2, Azeem Choice 9-0 Waheed Baran 3, New Class 7-7(cr7-8) Asad Aksir 4.

Won by 3¼ L, 3 L, 1½ L. Time: 0.57 3/5 seconds.

Winner trained by Haji Abdul Majeed.

THE FIRST LADY PLATE SCALE ORDER V & VI 4½ F:

Desco (Aamir Dyer) 9-0 Adnan Khan 1, Airborne 8-6 M. Manzoor 2, Front Man 7-12 M. Alam 3, Take Care 8-7 Waheed Baran 4.

Won by 1 L, 3 L, 2½ L. Time: 0.58 seconds.

Winner trained by Zia-ur-Rehman.

THE FIRST LADY CUP SCALE ORDER VI & VII 4 F:

Fabulous (M/s Aysha Abro & Hurain Abro) 8-10(cr8-5) Kamran II 1, Shan-e-Sikandar 8-8 Riaz Ahmed 2, Daring Dyer 8-6 Adnan Khan 3, Soldier Girl 9-0(cr8-7) Ali Raza II 4.

Won by 6 L, 3 L, 1 L. Time: 0.50 4/5 seconds.

Winner trained by Qamaruddin.

THE FIRST LADY PLATE SCALE ORDER VIII 4 F:

Zahrish (Asif Javaid) 7-10 M. Alam 1, Meri Chahat 9-0 Adnan Khan 2, Stifee 8-10(8-5) Kamran II 3, Ayyan Prince 8-2 Wasim 4.

Won by 4 L, 5 L, ½ L. Time: 0.53 seconds.

Winner trained by Qamaruddin.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2022