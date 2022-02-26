Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 26, 2022

In a first, two Hindus rise to Lt-Colonel rank

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 26, 2022 - Updated February 26, 2022 11:21am

KARACHI: For the first time in the country’s history, the Pakistan Army has promoted two officers belonging to the Hindu community in Sindh to the rank of lieutenant colonel on Friday.

Both the officers belong to the Army Medical Corps.

Born in 1981, Major Dr Kelash Kumar hails from Tharparkar district. He got commission in the army in 2008.

Major Dr Aneel Kumar, born in 1982, hails from Badin district. He got commission in the army in 2007.

The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) has expressed its pleasure over the officers’ promotion to the rank of lieutenant colonel. PHC patron-in-chief MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has tweeted his heartiest congratulations to them.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2022

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 26, 2022 11:30am
Who says that akin to India, there is discrimination on the basis of religion in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Indy
Feb 26, 2022 11:41am
this is news!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 26, 2022 11:43am
Meanwhile India, "We'll expel all Muslims. Vote for us.."
Reply Recommend 0

