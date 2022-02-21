Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 21, 2022

Sindh cabinet approves formation of Provincial Finance Commission

Imtiaz AliPublished February 21, 2022 - Updated February 21, 2022 02:15pm
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of the provincial cabinet on Monday. — Photo via CM House Sindh Twitter
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of the provincial cabinet on Monday. — Photo via CM House Sindh Twitter

The Sindh cabinet on Monday approved the formation of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) — which it had agreed to do in separate deals with the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) earlier this year — announcing that the mayor, as well as representatives from townships and union councils, would be a part of the PFC.

The decision was made during a meeting of the cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister House.

Following the approval of the controversial Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 by the provincial assembly in November last year, the Jamaat-i-Islami had held a month-long sit-in in Karachi in January that ended only after the Sindh government agreed to further amend the law.

Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, while announcing the agreement, had said at the time, “Karachi mayor would be chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. The Provincial Finance Commission would be set up within a month of the local government elections. Similarly, the city administration would have its due share in motor vehicle tax.”

“Those health and education sectors which were withdrawn from the control of local government are returned back,” he had said.

The PSP had held a separate week-long protest earlier this month that ended with the Sindh government and the party signing a 10-point accord.

The PSP chief had called the deal a major success, but warned that he was calling off the sit-in only till Feb 18 to see the implementation of the agreement practically through due amendments and required legislation.

The agreement had said the Sindh government agreed to activate the Provincial Finance Commission in its true letter and spirit with composition of its members and further to create (Divisible Pool) for the smooth running of the affairs of Local Government.

Other decisions

During its meeting today, the cabinet decided that the mayor would be a member of the governing bodies of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Malir Development Authority (MDA) and Lyari Development Authority (LDA).

“In this way, the relevant mayors will become members of Sehwan Development Authority and Larkana Development Authority,” the statement said.

It also allowed the Karachi mayor to become the chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, according to the deal with JI.

The cabinet instructed all district headquarters and taluka headquarters to form town committees.

Universities

The Sindh cabinet decided to establish a university or a university sub-campus in every district of the province.

It also approved the setting up of the Karachi Metropolitan University (KMU). The provincial government had decided to establish the varsity with Karachi Medical & Dental College as its affiliated college and the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as a teaching hospital last month.

Talking about the KMU after the meeting, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that by approving the KMU bill, the provincial government was giving the Karachi Medical & Dental College the status of a university, which he said, was “one major demand of KMDC students which was not delivered by MQM all throughout their years in power”.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 21, 2022 02:50pm
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Acquittal of Qandeel’s killer
Updated 21 Feb, 2022

Acquittal of Qandeel’s killer

WHEN the man guilty of perhaps the most high-profile ‘honour killing’ in the country walks free, what message...
21 Feb, 2022

Gujarat sentences

AN Indian court in Gujarat has awarded capital punishment to 38 men for serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad that killed...
21 Feb, 2022

Taxing tobacco products

OF the many health scourges that the modern world must contend with, perhaps the most insidious, and therefore all...
Turning on the heat
Updated 20 Feb, 2022

Turning on the heat

The government is vulnerable on many fronts and knows it. Signs of this nervousness are gradually becoming visible.
20 Feb, 2022

Naval drills

INTERESTING, and indeed dangerous, developments are taking place in the region, and Pakistan will have to respond...
20 Feb, 2022

Banks’ lending decisions

IN a wider context, a Senate panel’s clearance of a bill seeking to amend the law governing banking companies...