Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 21, 2022

CM Buzdar ‘wins back’ Rs60bn Dubai investment

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 21, 2022 - Updated February 21, 2022 10:19am
The signing of a memorandum of understanding in Dubai between the Punjab government and the Dhabi Group for the revival of the Mubarak Centre's construction on Ferozepur Road in Lahore. — Usman Buzdar Twitter
The signing of a memorandum of understanding in Dubai between the Punjab government and the Dhabi Group for the revival of the Mubarak Centre's construction on Ferozepur Road in Lahore. — Usman Buzdar Twitter

LAHORE: The Punjab government and the Dhabi Group in Dubai have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the revival of the construction of Mubarak Centre on Ferozepur Road in Lahore.

The project was originally conceived by former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi but was shelved when Shehbaz Sharif took over the Punjab government way back in 2008.

With the signing of the MoU, the Dhabi Group has agreed to make Rs60 billion investment in Punjab.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met UAE Minister Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak during his three-day visit to Dubai. Sheikh Nahyan accorded a warm reception to the chief minister and announced making mega-investment in the construction sector of Punjab.

Mr Buzdar was the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony as the Dhabi Group agreed to construct Mubarak Centre in Lahore under the auspices of Taavun Pvt Ltd.

The chief minister said the Punjab government would provide all possible cooperation to construct the tallest building Mubarak Centre in Lahore. He said over Rs60 billion investment would be made in the construction sector of Lahore. It would provide accommodation to international cricket teams with the completion of this project.

He hoped that the Dhabi Group would utilize its utmost professional abilities to complete this historical mega project to make it a game-changer in real terms. He said the Punjab government provided a conducive environment for investment owing to the vision of PM Imran Khan.

The chief minister emphasized that a new project to be built on the bank of River Ravi would usher in a new era in Lahore. He stated that Central Business District Project had also been launched at Walton, Lahore.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Factsmatter
Feb 21, 2022 10:30am
Just in time before elections.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Acquittal of Qandeel’s killer
Updated 21 Feb, 2022

Acquittal of Qandeel’s killer

WHEN the man guilty of perhaps the most high-profile ‘honour killing’ in the country walks free, what message...
21 Feb, 2022

Gujarat sentences

AN Indian court in Gujarat has awarded capital punishment to 38 men for serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad that killed...
21 Feb, 2022

Taxing tobacco products

OF the many health scourges that the modern world must contend with, perhaps the most insidious, and therefore all...
Turning on the heat
Updated 20 Feb, 2022

Turning on the heat

The government is vulnerable on many fronts and knows it. Signs of this nervousness are gradually becoming visible.
20 Feb, 2022

Naval drills

INTERESTING, and indeed dangerous, developments are taking place in the region, and Pakistan will have to respond...
20 Feb, 2022

Banks’ lending decisions

IN a wider context, a Senate panel’s clearance of a bill seeking to amend the law governing banking companies...