Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2022

Changes in cabinets coming soon, says Fawad Chaudhry

Syed Irfan RazaPublished February 17, 2022 - Updated February 17, 2022 07:42am
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday. — PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday. — PID

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to keep the ruling coalition intact amid the opposition’s plans to overthrow the government, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to make changes in the federal and Punjab cabinets by inducting leaders from allied parties, sources told Dawn on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also asked some frontline PTI leaders to concentrate on restructuring and strengthening the party in order to better tackle the threat from opposition parties.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Shehbaz Gill revealed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Khan would soon make changes in the federal and Punjab cabinets.

“The prime minister will make significant changes in the federal cabinet within two weeks,” Mr Chaudhry told Dawn.

Five ministers of state likely to be appointed; senior ministers told to focus on party matters

A source close to the prime minister said Mr Khan would appoint five ministers of state in the ministries of defence, planning, education, energy and overseas Pakistanis.

The source said the prime minister had asked Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood to handle party affairs and take steps to strengthen the party.

The government recently conducted an audit after which it issued a list of ten ministries that performed better than others. The ministers whose ministries were not included in the list are reportedly unhappy as they thought they were left out “despite showing outstanding performance”.

The source said the prime minister was of the view that the new state ministers would help improve the performance of these five ministries.

It has also been learnt that the PTI will induct leaders from its two major coalition partners — the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — who are likely to get one ministry each.

Both the parties have been requesting Mr Khan to give them at least one more federal ministry.

Presently, the MQM has two members in the federal cabinet — Information Technology Minister Syed Amin-ul-Haq and Law Minister Farogh Naseem. However, MQM has been saying that the law ministry has not been given to it.

According to observers, senators of the BAP have been making considerable difference in matters involving crucial legislative business.

Talking to Dawn, BAP’s Senator Kauda Babar said his party had demanded that at least four federal cabinet members should be from Balochistan. “Presently Zobaida Jalal of BAP is the only federal minister hailing from the province,” he said.

He said BAP has been asking the prime minister to give it a seat in the federal cabinet.

The senator said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had recently talked to Mr Khan and during the meeting the CM was assured that BAP would get at least one ministry at the centre.

The opposition leaders are planning to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan and recently they approached the MQM as well as the Pakistan Muslim League-Q to seek their support.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 07:45am
IK leads through personal example and rule of merit. No favourites.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 17, 2022 07:48am
If IK can understand it's a competency and talent issue with his ministers changing ministries a thousand times won't make a difference.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 07:49am
Most ministers like Murad, SMQ, Dr Nishtar, and IT, Agriculture, Science ministries are doing a fine job.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 17, 2022 07:53am
Look at these more than 50 gems and they will give us Naya Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Feb 17, 2022 07:57am
This selected and groomed party will disappear with the disappearance of niazi!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan , USA
Feb 17, 2022 07:58am
Prime Minister too !
Reply Recommend 0
Khan , USA
Feb 17, 2022 07:58am
@Fastrack, What a joke !
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Feb 17, 2022 07:59am
Fawad Chaudary is in trouble.
Reply Recommend 0
LostMinds
Feb 17, 2022 08:27am
So what else is new, Mr. Chaudhry! Your PM is consistently inconsistent!
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Feb 17, 2022 08:31am
Re-arranging the deck of the Titanic.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 17, 2022 08:37am
First Change that is the need of the hour is a new PM. Then all other changes will follow.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 17, 2022 08:38am
Does. Cabinet include PM
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Feb 17, 2022 08:49am
Oh no! Changes in GOVERNMENT coming soon!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 17, 2022 08:51am
Change the PM first. That will fix most of the issues.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal
17 Feb, 2022

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal

THERE is a surreal disconnect between the verdict returned on Tuesday in a London court and the lived reality of the...
17 Feb, 2022

Polluted Ravi

THAT a study by a British university has found the Ravi that flows through Lahore and other cities of Punjab to be...
17 Feb, 2022

Covid restrictions

WHILE it is fortunate that there is a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the NCOC has thought it fit to...
16 Feb, 2022

Proposed SOE law

WITH the IMF preparing to keep a strict eye on every dollar that it plans to give Pakistan under its recently ...
16 Feb, 2022

Border security

THE interior minister of Iran, Ahmad Vahidi, has concluded an important and timely visit to Pakistan. He held...
Waiting for Australia
16 Feb, 2022

Waiting for Australia

When Australia arrive next month, it will be a watershed moment for the revival of international cricket in the country.