FIA arrests media personality Mohsin Jamil Baig, says he 'shot at, held hostage' raiding team

Tahir Naseer | Shakeel QararPublished February 16, 2022 - Updated February 16, 2022 04:08pm
A photo of media personality Mohsin Jamil Baig holding a gun in an altercation with FIA officials in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Photo by author
A photo of media personality Mohsin Jamil Baig holding a gun in an altercation with FIA officials in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Photo by author

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday raided the residence of media personality Mohsin Jamil Baig in Islamabad and arrested him after he allegedly shot at and roughed up members of the raiding team.

According to a press release issued by the investigation agency, the FIA's Cyber Crime Circle raided Baig's house after obtaining a search and seizure warrant from the relevant court.

"During the raid, Mohsin Baig and his son and servants directly fired at the FIA team and made two officials hostage," the press release said. It added that Baig was arrested after he ran out of bullets and was taken to Margalla police station where legal proceedings were underway.

The FIA said it conducted the raid on the complaint of Communications Minister Murad Saeed, who had registered a first information report (FIR) against Baig at a cybercrime reporting centre of the agency in Lahore under Sections 20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person), 21-D (offences against modesty of a natural person and minor) and 24 (cyber stalking) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 read with Sections 500 (defaming army officers) and 555 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said Baig had "assassinated" Saeed's character by using "immoral and abusive language" in a talk show. It said Baig had related a "baseless story with derogatory remarks" which was subsequently shared on social media and had "shattered" the federal minister's image in public.

It said the comments had caused disgrace to the minister's personality and created uncertainty in the public. The FIR called for a case to be registered against Baig.

Baig was part of a TV panel last week where the anchor and panellists had questioned the decision to award Federal Minister Murad Saeed the top honour in a ceremony to celebrate the top 10 best performing federal ministries. The panel had made several critical and disparaging remarks about the federal minister, insinuating with innuendoes that some 'other factors' were behind the award than his ministry's performance.

The programme had attracted a flurry of criticism from government officials and NewsOne, the channel that aired the show, was reportedly taken off air by cable networks. The Pakistan Elec­tronic Media Regulatory Auth­ority had also issued a show-cause notice to the channel for airing ‘unethical’ remarks about a federal minister.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill shared a video, reportedly of today's confrontation outside Baig's residence, in which the media personality can be seen toting a gun, manhandling an unidentified individual and kicking him down to his knees. As Baig assumes a shooting stance, gunshots are heard, the video shows.

FIA showed up without warrants, misbehaved with family: Baig's lawyer

Meanwhile, Baig's counsel, Raheel Niazi, moved a petition in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, for his client's recovery. The judge appointed a bailiff and ordered Baig to be produced before the court.

Talking to the media in Islamabad outside the court, Niazi said that some men in civvies barged into the Baig's home this morning. When they were asked to identify themselves, they refused, following which an altercation took place, he claimed.

Niazi said when he reached the scene on Baig's request he saw that the area superintendent (SP) and deputy superintendent of police were there as well. He said the police officials were told that Baig was ready to go with them if arrest warrants were present.

"The SP said: 'I will return with the warrant.' He went out and told the people in civvies to go inside and attack. Then they entered the home — no clue who they were nor did they show their wallets — and misbehaved with the family member, slapped children and snatched and broke mobile phones and cameras.

"Unknown people abducted (Baig) and took [him] away and this all happened under the supervision of the SP. He was present at the scene and instead of following the legal procedure, he got everything done in an illegal manner and kept on saying, 'I have orders from higher authorities and [they] are in contact with me on phone and I have to follow their orders — be it legally or illegally,'" Niazi said.

Later, the Margalla police station provided a report, available with Dawn.com, to the court bailiff that said an FIR was registered against Baig under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly of people), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 324 (attempt to murder), 342 (power to examine the accused) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Opposition condemns the arrest

Opposition leaders condemned Baig's arrest with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif saying it showed how "panicked the regime is" since Baig was once a friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He assailed the premier for an inability to bear "minor criticism" and said free speech had been heavily restricted in his tenure.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, meanwhile, said Baig's arrest showed the prime minister's "weakness".

"Imran Khan is so weak that he is afraid of criticism on himself lest people become aware of the truth about him.

"Journalist Mohsin Baig was dragged in front of his family and arrested as if he was a terrorist," he said.

The PPP chairman said under the PTI's rule, terrorists managed to flee while journalists were arrested. He called on the government to immediately release Baig.

SAPM Gill says Baig's reaction was assault on state

Meanwhile, SAPM Gill questioned the credentials of Baig as a journalist, asking, "Just tell me which newspaper or a TV channel he works for?" he asked reporters during a media talk later in the day.

He claimed that Baig ran an advertising agency and later set up a news agency. "I must clarify that he is not a journalist."

He said that Saeed had merely exercised his legal right and was going through the right channel to file a complaint against Baig over his "extremely filthy and lewd remarks". "But he (Baig) resorted to [violence] and fired at police and other law enforcers," Gill said, adding: "Baig pointed a gun at the state and the state will now respond to him."

Sameer Shinde
Feb 16, 2022 02:54pm
Everyone does what they wish in this country. Interesting.
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Feb 16, 2022 02:54pm
Poor Murad is so sensitive
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 16, 2022 02:57pm
PMLN and its few remaining desperate supporters frustration hits maddening levels.
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Feb 16, 2022 02:58pm
Most Free Media in the World. or as Fastrack would say, "nOw ImAgInE iF Pm MOdi wAs ThERe"
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 16, 2022 02:59pm
Enough patience shown by Imran Khan. But we Pakistanis cannot tolerate this. These goons must be punished. Enough of hooliganism.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Feb 16, 2022 02:59pm
Now hes going to get the same treatment.... Rough street justice has its drawbacks!
Reply Recommend 0
Salamat
Feb 16, 2022 03:00pm
Imran Khan is worse than North Korean dictator.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 16, 2022 03:01pm
Dirty language, baseless accusations, openly supporting looters, and then being bullies. Terrible display by remnants of rejected Purana Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
Khawaja
Feb 16, 2022 03:04pm
The journalist holding a gun against police and still alive? In US he would have been shot by police right away.
Reply Recommend 0
Mera Watan
Feb 16, 2022 03:04pm
As I said before, every I mean every institution (& powerful person) is a mafia and corrupt at core. Honestly the way Mr. Baig used to talk in media I thought he is a learned and very gentleman not a thug type. But I am shocked to see this video.
Reply Recommend 0
Happy
Feb 16, 2022 03:05pm
And then Imran talks about fascism in India. Sigh!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 16, 2022 03:08pm
A minister can send an official investigation agency to raid the house of a journalist just because of something said on a talkshow? Orwell's 1984 has arrived.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Feb 16, 2022 03:09pm
@Salamat, Really?? Did you forget Hitler, Pol Pot and Ivan the Terrible!? Come out of your cave and breath some fresh air. Be grateful you're not starving in North Korea.
Reply Recommend 0
Kyim
Feb 16, 2022 03:10pm
Media in pakistan is big Mafia. If authority start investigate against their a gang member, Media starts howling like Mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Accountability
Feb 16, 2022 03:14pm
Shows clearly who is roughing the journalist for being too loud and proud.
Reply Recommend 0
Shib
Feb 16, 2022 03:14pm
Freedom of speech and expression has its limits and comes with responsibility..This is how it works in civilized societies..whereas in Pakistan this freedom has gone beyond limits and ethics..This so called Journalist is a goon and after seeing the video of his resistance carrying pistol in firing directly. .should be dealt with Iron hand and made an example to people at large..
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Feb 16, 2022 03:17pm
Muffling free speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 16, 2022 03:17pm
This is simply a 'Gunda Gurdi' case by a so called media person Moshin Baig, who's arrest papers were issued. This is what untouchable people do, knowingly that our investigation and judiciary system is weak and they will get away with 'Mudmashi'. Punish such people if proved guilty and set an example to deter others, no matter who they are or what their politics or social status in society. This is important.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Feb 16, 2022 03:21pm
Looks who is criticizing the system.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Feb 16, 2022 03:21pm
All planed to tarnish the incumbent govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 16, 2022 03:23pm
@Fastrack, ' Few remaining desperate supporters'. Hold a free and fair election and then perhaps reality and the truth will return to your comments.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Feb 16, 2022 03:24pm
Baig's lawyers version does not add up, on one hand they were in cities and on the other hand SP in uniform was present. If SP in uniform was present then Baig should not have behaved in manner he did. As regards media behaviour of character assassination is unacceptable and they and their organisations should be punished heavily.
Reply Recommend 0
Lostrack
Feb 16, 2022 03:24pm
What thuggery. Using state officials to settle personal vendettas. How petty can Niazi get?
Reply Recommend 0
IQBAL
Feb 16, 2022 03:26pm
The scene gives simply his impression of a goon nothing else, this shameless person lectures on law and order in the evening.......
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Feb 16, 2022 03:28pm
Fascist govt needs to vo
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Feb 16, 2022 03:30pm
Tolerance among politicians and general public in Pakistan is almost finished
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Feb 16, 2022 03:31pm
@Fastrack, Mohsin Baig was a known supporter of PTI with pictures of him and IK in JKTs plane on the internet,,
Reply Recommend 0
Raka
Feb 16, 2022 03:32pm
Just a few days ago mohsin was part of PTI gang.
Reply Recommend 0
NHM
Feb 16, 2022 03:32pm
A gun . I guess the Pakistani journalists believe the sword is actually more powerful than a pen
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 16, 2022 03:51pm
@Ahmed 40, That's why he's a "has been" with PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 16, 2022 03:53pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 16, 2022 03:55pm
Pml N has lost and realised PMIK is the PM of choice of the people, so now their last ploy is to use media, politicians, others to attack PMIK and his wife and stoop down to garbage level.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Feb 16, 2022 04:00pm
How can he carry the gun openly and fire. We have seen lawyers beating people and media hpeople have started doing this. What a shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 16, 2022 04:03pm
No Gunda Gurdi or Mudmashi culture should be promoted that introduced by both Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif during their 30+ years tenors. Law must be same for all irrespective of anybody's political or social status. Punish such like-minded severely and set an example.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 16, 2022 04:04pm
Rana sanaullah used to mention about maryam nawaz when he was in ppp and disclosed ' double shift' remark. PML N have ruined the politics of the nation, people should run them out.
Reply Recommend 0

