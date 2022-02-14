Dawn Logo

Vice chancellor of Larkana varsity removed, probe ordered into students’ deaths

M.B. KalhoroPublished February 14, 2022 - Updated February 14, 2022 07:55am

LARKANA: Vice Chan­cellor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Prof Dr Anila Atta-ur-Rehman, has been removed as Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah formed a three-member committee to investigate and fix responsibility for her alleged negligence, mismanagement and maladministration that led to death of two students at Chandka Medical College hostels and also to probe into financial irregularities.

Prof Hakim Ali Abro has been assigned the acting charge for 45 days or till further orders, while Prof Rehman was asked to proceed on leave initially for (45) days or till further orders, with the dire­ctive to appear before the inquiry committee, led by Dow University of Health Science VC Prof Mohammad Saeed Qureshi, if and when required, according to the notifications issued on Saturday.

Nimrita Kumari, a BDS student of the SMBBMU, was found dead in her hostel room on Sept 16, 2019. The university administration had said she had allegedly committed suicide. Two years later, another student of SMBBMU’s Chandka Medical College, Nosheen Shah, was found dead in her hostel room on Nov 24, 2021.

FN
Feb 14, 2022 08:19am
CM should also take action against VC of PUMHS for his failure to protect new lady doctor Parveen Rind and other medical students.
Reply Recommend 0

