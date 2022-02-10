Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 10, 2022

80 Green Line buses ferry over one million commuters in a month in Karachi

Imran AyubPublished February 10, 2022 - Updated February 10, 2022 10:47am
Two hybrid electric buses arrive at Abdullah Chowk Station in Surjani Town, which is the starting point for a Green Line bus heading towards Numaish Station, which is the terminus.— Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
Two hybrid electric buses arrive at Abdullah Chowk Station in Surjani Town, which is the starting point for a Green Line bus heading towards Numaish Station, which is the terminus.— Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: The formal operation of the Green Line bus service completes its first month on Thursday (today) and by Wednesday evening more than a million people have travelled through its dedicated corridor on 80 buses raising expectations that the service would be catering for the projected number of commuters every day within the first six months.

According to official data, from the formal launch on January 10 till Feb 9 evening, a total of 1,093,000 passengers had travelled on Green Line without any break.

This shows on an average 35,000 people moved on 80 buses of the project on weekdays and the number sometimes swelled to 50,000 during weekends.

The federal government funded public transport project despite off and on complaints about maintenance of its related services has been seen as a ‘blessing’ for the people mainly in district Central who believe that the much-awaited scheme had finally started yielding results.

“It is saving my money, time and energy,” said Umair Ali, a young banker from North Nazimabad, who had stopped riding motorcycle last month to reach his workplace in Soldier Bazaar.

Passenger data shows service is catching up with expectations

Passengers like Umair are paying Rs15 to Rs55 for their respective destinations and enjoying the ride in an 18-metre-long bus passing through 22 stations over 22-kilometre route from Surjani Town to Numaish.

The growing response has pushed the authorities to carry out further innovations to make the ticketing system more user-friendly.

“Currently, the passengers are availing tickets manually and by a prepaid card system. Now an app is being developed where the passengers can book their ticket and pay online from anywhere. It would be available soon,” said Abdul Aziz, senior manager of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (SIDCL).

He believed that it would be a little early to arrive at a conclusion about the status of the project saying the initial assessment would be made after the first six months of formal launch.

Envisaged and executed in February 2016 by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the Green Line project was originally scheduled to complete within a year with an estimated cost of around Rs16.85 billion. However, it took almost six years to complete and the cost reached Rs35bn to finish the project. However, almost six years of its ground-breaking and having suffered many hiccups over the period incurring almost double the cost, the ptojrvy formally began operation on Jan 10.

Orange Line comes in focus

However, with the launch of Green Line, a question remains about the effectiveness of the project, which was originally designed to be connected with the Sindh government-funded Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).

Despite having the shortest route in all five BRTS, the Orange Line is yet to get completed even after five years to its ground-breaking.

Many observers are still sceptical about the launch of the Sindh government project, but the authorities claim that it is going to be operational within first quarter of the ongoing year.

“The infrastructure development works on the Orange Line — which has been renamed after Abdul Sattar Edhi as the Abdul Sattar Edhi Line — is almost done and we are only waiting for the shipment of buses from China. The buses in China have already reached in their final phase of production and are expected to be here within the next two to three weeks,” said an official.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2022

Comments (12)
FAZ
Feb 10, 2022 09:54am
You keep the transport mafia and its representatives in parliament at distance and the project will run smoothly.
Reply
Mark
Feb 10, 2022 10:14am
Lets see whether Operational costs is higher or less after 1 year.
Reply
8-Pass Chairlie
Feb 10, 2022 10:16am
One can easily see how important mass transit is for this city. What a criminal negligence and apathy federal and provincial governments have shown to this city. This single green-line is not enough. The entire Karachi need mass transit system on war-footing.
Reply
Roshan Zameer
Feb 10, 2022 10:17am
The apathetic Sindh government is still asleep. This green line mass transit service is not enough. It must be extended to tower area and the entire Karachi mush have such system in place.
Reply
Catch-22
Feb 10, 2022 10:20am
Karachi is dire need of mass transit system. Construction of other similar projects are either not started yet or if in a project stage are running at a snail's pace. Both federal and provincial government should expedite such mass transit services without losing anymore time.
Reply
Karachiite
Feb 10, 2022 10:21am
Running such service is one thinking and maintaining it is a bigger challenge. It is very important to maintain buses and other support or related infrastructure an immaculate condition.
Reply
Yingyang
Feb 10, 2022 10:23am
We hope that buses, its rout, and other related or support infrastructure will be maintained flawlessly.
Reply
Victim of 18th Amendment
Feb 10, 2022 10:27am
Forget about Orange Line since the project is being handled by corrupt, incompetent, and apathetic Sindh government.
Reply
Agnostic
Feb 10, 2022 10:28am
Sindh government cannot deliver anything.
Reply
Sam
Feb 10, 2022 10:33am
Very good service. Also telling that the Sindh govt has struggled with the shortest route.
Reply
Ahmed 40
Feb 10, 2022 10:36am
PML govt had it flaws but be it motorways, energy projects or public transport or other infrastructure,, they had the vision and ability to develop them and kudoss to them for it
Reply
NoVoice
Feb 10, 2022 10:47am
thank you PMLN!
Reply

