Thunder Smile gallops to Kashmir Day Cup triumph

KARACHI: Horses belonging to the Thunder family have been the best bet for punters at the Karachi Racecourse. That once again proved true when favourite Thunder Smile brought smiles on the faces of all and sundry by lifting the Kashmir Day Cup, his second of the year, in the Gymkhana race meeting on Saturday.

Thunder Smile shot into the lead after the jump and galloped home as he pleased by six-and-a-half lengths over bay horse Shahbaz to make it two on trot with rider Zaki Zakir astride. It had won the Quetta Cup in his last run on Jan 22.

Another bay horse Piyara Faisal seized third place on board beaten by two-and-a-half lengths while mare New Class completed the frame among nine starters.

The victorious horse from the stables of Ather Abbas was sent by trainer M. Rashid.

Another favourite who obliged racegoers in a five-race card was bay horse Deewana who coasted to two lengths victory over mare Meri Chahat to make amends and grab honours in the opening race.

Three favourites bit the dust in the other races of the day.

Dark bay mare Little Darling returned to winning ways while lowering the colours of another favourite mare Stella by a length-and-a-quarter to annex the second race.

Mare Kiran Princess created quite a stir by getting the better of mare Galileo Lady by two lengths to land the third race.

Chestnut horse Whip’M with no form worth came from behind to topple favourite Kuwait Edition by two-and-a-half lengths to clinch the fifth race which was also the day’s feature event. He was piloted home by rider Adnan Khan.

Results:

THE KASHMIR DAY PLATE SCALE ORDER VIII 4 F:

Deewana (Mohd Naeem) 8-1(cr8-4) M. Manzoor 1, Meri Chahat 8-6 Adnan Khan 2, Sassy Gold 8-10 Safdar Hussain 3, Ayyan Prince 8-4 Asad Aksir 4.

Won by 2 L, 4 L, 2½ L. Time: 0.53 1/5 seconds. Winner trained by Amjad Ali.

THE KASHMIR DAY PLATE SCALE ORDER VII 4 F:

Little Darling (M/s M. Owais Abro & M. Ayan Abro) 7-11(cr8-4) Safdar Hussain 1, Stella 8-1 Riaz Ahmed 2, Fair Deal 8-11 Adnan Khan 3, Soldier Girl 8-6 Asad Aksir 4.

Won by 1¼ L, 2 L, ¾ L. Time: 0.51 2/5 seconds. Winner trained by Nadim Abro.

THE KASHMIR DAY PLATE SCALE ORDER V & VI 4½ F:

Kiran Princess (Saeed Ahmed Bashir) 8-4(cr8-0) Ali Raza II 1, Galileo Lady 8-1(cr8-4) Safdar Hussain 2, Debonair 8-8 M. Manzoor 3, Fire Fly 9-0 Yousuf Ikram 4.

Won by 2 L, 12 L, 8 L. Time: 0.58 2/5 seconds. Winner trained by M. Mazhar.

THE KASHMIR DAY CUP SCALE ORDER III & IV 4½ F:

Thunder Smile (Ather Abbas) 8-6 Zaki Zakir 1, Shahbaz 9-0 M. Manzoor 2, Piyara Faisal 8-4 Sajjad Hussain 3, New Class 7-10(cr8-0) Ali Raza II 4.

Won by 6½ L, 2½ L, 1¼ L. Time: 0.57 1/5 seconds. Winner trained by M. Rashid.

THE KASHMIR DAY PLATE SCALE ORDER I & II 5 F:

Whip’M (Farooq Lango) 8-10 Adnan Khan 1, Kuwait Edition 7-8 Zaki Zakir 2, Princess Maria 9-2 Asad Aksir 3, Big Faith 9-4 M. Manzoor 4.

Won by 2½ L, 1 L, 2 L. Time: One minute 2 2/5 seconds. Winner trained by M. Shahzad.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2022