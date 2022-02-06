Dawn Logo

February 06, 2022

MQM-P warns of protest if SC order on LG system not enforced

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 6, 2022 - Updated February 6, 2022 11:01am

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Saturday warned that if the recent order of the Supreme Court regarding empowered local government system in Sindh was not implemented in letter and spirit by the provincial government, the party would launch a strong movement across the province.

Without naming any party, MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi said after the SC order, the agreements between Sindh government and different political organisations on LG system had become irrelevant.

“After the SC order things have become clear,” he told reporters.

He also invited disgruntled Dr Farooq Sattar to return to MQM-P where workers would welcome him.

“We made the struggle through legal and democratic forums and emerged victorious. The parties which are celebrating after making deals with the government don’t enjoy people’s mandate,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2022

