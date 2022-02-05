Shehbaz hosts Zardari, Bilawal at Lahore residence to discuss political situation

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif hosted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at his Lahore residence on Saturday to discuss the present political situation.

The PPP leaders arrived at Shehbaz's Model Town residence and were greeted by him, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz as seen in footage shared by both parties.

Zardari and Bilawal expressed well wishes for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's health and also inquired about Shehbaz, who had recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the PPP.

Both sides discussed the political situation in the country in a meeting which was also attended by Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N leader Saad Rafique, PPP Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza and the PPP's Rukhsana Bangash.

According to an earlier report by Dawn, Shehbaz had contacted Bilawal on Friday and invited him for today's luncheon meeting. PML-N officials had said that the meeting was being arranged on Nawaz's directive who, they claim, had been contacted multiple times by the PPP.

They had claimed that in-house change, both in the National and in Punjab Assembly, would be on top of the meeting's agenda.

PML-N leaders said the PPP wished to start the no-confidence or in-house change process from Punjab while they were desirous of seeing change in the federal setup as well.

On January 18 while talking to reporters outside Parliament House, Bilawal had applauded the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for considering the option of tabling a no-confidence motion against the government and said that there was a high probability of opposition parties working together in the future.

“If they (PDM) are ready to withdraw their stance on the issue of en mass resignations and consider my proposal of bringing a no-confidence motion, then certainly there is a possibility that we can work together,” the PPP chairman had said.