Today's Paper | January 31, 2022

Covid-related hospitalisation doubles in 45 days

Ikram JunaidiPublished January 31, 2022 - Updated January 31, 2022 07:58am
A child plays with a balloon as she and her mother wait for her father (not pictured) who is being vaccinated against the coronavirus, at a vaccination centre in Karachi. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: While the Covid-related hospitalisation has doubled in 45 days and the number of active cases surpassed the figure of 100,000, as many as 7,978 more people were infected with the virus during the past 24 hours and 16 cities reported over 10 per cent positivity rate.

University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram has urged the government to ban corporate functions and public meetings. He has also suggested focusing on children as they are becoming carrier of the virus.

Positivity rate recorded over 10pc in 16 cities

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of hospital admissions, which was fewer than 700 in the second week of December, reached 1,640 on Sunday.

As many as 7,978 cases and 29 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours and the number of active cases stood at 100,005. As many as 136 ventilators were occupied across the country.

Nowshera reported 46.77pc positivity rate, Peshawar 35.76pc, Muzaffar­abad 34.09pc, Karachi 21.67pc, Hyderabad 20.05pc, Lahore 19.3pc, Gilgit 18.99pc, Mardan 16.74pc, Rawalpindi 16.07pc, Islamabad 14.77pc, Mirpur 13.73pc, Swabi 13.05pc, Abbottabad 12.78pc, Baha­walpur 12.5pc, Faisalabad 12.41pc and Quetta 10.21pc.

Dr Javed Akram, while talking to Dawn, said the transmission potential of Omicron was 12 times more than other Covid variants which warranted 12 times more precautions, but unfortunately the masses stopped following the standard operating procedures as the whole nation was in pandemic fatigue and gave up precautionary measures.

He said that though the symptoms of Omicron were mild, the number of cases and hospital admissions is on the rise. “In other words, hospitalisation depends on absolute number of positive patients. Moreover, we have faced a number of scandals such as usage of expired vaccine in Sindh and fake entries of vaccination in different districts.

“People should understand that vaccination is the best defence against the pandemic. On the other hand, inventory control of vaccine should also be improved,” he said.

In reply to a question, Dr Akram said currently children were becoming carrier of the virus and infecting their adult/aged family members. “Unfortunately, a large number of children are still unvaccinated so special focus should be given to vaccinate them. Though indoor marriages have been banned, the number of participants of outdoor marriages should be further reduced. Corporate functions and public meetings should be banned to decrease the chances of virus spread,” he suggested.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2022

Comments
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

