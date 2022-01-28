UK jury declares British-Pakistani man guilty in blogger's murder plot

A United Kingdom jury returned on Friday its verdict in the trial involving 31-year-old British-Pakistani Gohir Khan, declaring him guilty of conspiring to kill self-exiled blogger Ahmad Waqass Goraya in the Netherlands.

The jury returned the verdict two days after the trial came to a close at the Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court after both sides concluded arguments.

Khan, following his conviction, is expected to be sentenced in the second week of March in a criminal court.

Though Khan was born and largely raised in the UK, he left for Lahore when he was 13 to attend school and lived as a boarding student at the Sharif Education Complex. He returned to London in 2007, without taking final exams for he had to struggle with lessons often being in Urdu.

Khan is the third youngest of six siblings. His parents moved from Pakistan to the UK in the 1970s. He was born and raised in London, and has lived at his Forest Gate address his entire life. He is married with six children aged between 11 and three.

The case

Goraya is an activist and blogger who left Pakistan after he and five other bloggers were abducted and later released in Islamabad in 2017. The abductions were widely criticised by rights groups, opposition lawmakers and activists who called on the government to end enforced disappearances.

Goraya moved to the Netherlands later that year, saying he feared for his life and safety.

In February 2020, Goraya was attacked and threatened outside his home in Rotterdam, Netherlands, an incident that was condemned by Reporters Without Borders who called on the Dutch authorities to protect the blogger.

In the first week of July, Goraya said British police had visited him in the Netherlands to record his statement.

Speaking to Dawn, Goraya had said Khan's arrest, however, was not connected to the 2020 attack but linked to an incident that took place on February 12, 2021, when the Dutch police approached him and informed him that his life was in danger. He was shifted from his home to a secure place.

“Someone had tweeted a picture of the inside of my house,” Goraya said. “I had shown that photo to the police which prompted an investigation.”

Khan was charged in the murder plot case on June 28, 2021, and a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service said in this connection: "The exact charge is that between the 16th day of February 2021 and the 24th day of June 2021 [Khan] conspired together with persons unknown to murder Ahmad Waqas Goraya, contrary to section 1 (1) of the Criminal Law Act 1977."

Informed sources had told Dawn that Khan was charged after an investigation was launched by the Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command unit. He had appeared at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 29.

The prosecution had alleged that Khan had travelled to Rotterdam last year as part of a conspiracy to murder Goraya, and that he had undertaken a reconnaissance mission outside his home and even bought a tool with the aim to succeed in his mission.

Later, it was also alleged that a Pakistani middleman, Muzamil, had contacted Khan in 2021 with an offer to pay £80,000, with £20,000 commission for Muzamil, to kill Goraya. It was unclear who Muzamil was working for, but evidence that £5,000 was paid into a Pakistani bank account and received through a hundi transfer in London has been shared in the court.

At the last hearing, the jury had heard the defence counsel make a final statement in which the prosecution’s allegations against defendant Khan were rebuffed.

Counsel Maloney had said the defendant never intended to kill blogger Goraya as his intention was to get money out of the Pakistan-based middleman Muzamil who sought to contract him for the hit, as payback for financial damages that were incurred to the defendant some years ago.

Lending strength to his claim, the defence counsel had said Khan never deleted messages from his devices and that though he was persistent about traveling to Rotterdam where the target lived, he was also “persistently reckless about arrest”.