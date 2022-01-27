NAB report on recoveries fails to sail through Public Accounts Committee

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over Rs821 billion recoveries made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought a detailed report on the anti-corruption watchdog’s performance over the past four years.

A meeting of the PAC chaired by Rana Tanveer Hussain was informed that NAB had recovered over Rs821bn by October 2021. More than Rs26bn was recovered voluntarily and Rs50bn under plea bargain. The recovery was made in the form of cash, land and other properties. More than Rs500bn was recovered directly from various departments.

MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asked the NAB director general to provide details of those officers who were discharged from the references under plea bargain and voluntary return.

The NAB director general told the committee that the officers set free under voluntary return are still in service while those who availed plea bargain are no more in service. About the absence of NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal from the meeting, he said the former was ready to appear before the committee, but unfortunately his test for coronavirus was found positive.

Rana Tanveer said coronavirus was spreading widely and, therefore, implementation of Covid-related standard operating procedures should be ensured during the PAC meeting. He adjourned the meeting for 15 days.

The PAC sought a report on recoveries made by NAB during the last four years. The committee also asked the bureau to provide details about recoveries of ill-gotten money.

At the outset of the meeting, the committee members offered Fateha for the departed soul of father of PAC member Hina Rabbani Khar.

The meeting was attended by committee members Munaza Hassan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Mushahid Ali Syed, Syed Hasnain Tariq, Sheikh Rohale, Shibli Faraz and Syed Naveed Qamar and senior officials of relevant government departments.

