Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 27, 2022

NAB report on recoveries fails to sail through Public Accounts Committee

Malik AsadPublished January 27, 2022 - Updated January 27, 2022 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over Rs821 billion recoveries made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought a detailed report on the anti-corruption watchdog’s performance over the past four years.

A meeting of the PAC chaired by Rana Tanveer Hussain was informed that NAB had recovered over Rs821bn by October 2021. More than Rs26bn was recovered voluntarily and Rs50bn under plea bargain. The recovery was made in the form of cash, land and other properties. More than Rs500bn was recovered directly from various departments.

MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asked the NAB director general to provide details of those officers who were discharged from the references under plea bargain and voluntary return.

Committee also asks for details of officers who got relief under plea bargain, voluntary return

The NAB director general told the committee that the officers set free under voluntary return are still in service while those who availed plea bargain are no more in service. About the absence of NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal from the meeting, he said the former was ready to appear before the committee, but unfortunately his test for coronavirus was found positive.

Rana Tanveer said coronavirus was spreading widely and, therefore, implementation of Covid-related standard operating procedures should be ensured during the PAC meeting. He adjourned the meeting for 15 days.

The PAC sought a report on recoveries made by NAB during the last four years. The committee also asked the bureau to provide details about recoveries of ill-gotten money.

At the outset of the meeting, the committee members offered Fateha for the departed soul of father of PAC member Hina Rabbani Khar.

The meeting was attended by committee members Munaza Hassan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Mushahid Ali Syed, Syed Hasnain Tariq, Sheikh Rohale, Shibli Faraz and Syed Naveed Qamar and senior officials of relevant government departments.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2022 07:50am
NAB as an institution is more corrupt than the other institutions.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2022 08:03am
Smoke and mirrors! The great Khans experienced expertise.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Corruption index
27 Jan, 2022

Corruption index

The Transparency report punches a hole in the self-righteous façade of a party that has long beaten the drum of accountability.
27 Jan, 2022

Oslo meeting

A DILEMMA continues to confront the international community where Afghanistan is concerned: whether or not to...
27 Jan, 2022

Sanitary workers’ rights

RELIGIOUS discrimination in Pakistan has many faces and one of its most troubling manifestations is the virtual...
Failure of accountability
Updated 26 Jan, 2022

Failure of accountability

THE resignation of PTI government’s accountability czar Barrister Shahzad Akbar is a blow to the party’s central...
26 Jan, 2022

New freight service

THE launch of a new railway freight service connecting the Karachi port with the industrial and commercial centres ...
26 Jan, 2022

Flying curbs

THE unexpected decision of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to continue its ban on PIA operations to EU...