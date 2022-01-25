Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 25, 2022

England football legend Michael Owen arrives in Pakistan

Imran SiddiquePublished January 25, 2022 - Updated January 25, 2022 01:21pm
Former English football player Michael Owen arrives in Islamabad on Tuesday. — PTV Sports Twitter
Former English football player Michael Owen arrives in Islamabad on Tuesday. — PTV Sports Twitter

Former England football Michael Owen arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to participate in various football related initiatives and meet high-level officials.

PTV Sports, in a tweet, welcomed Owen to Islamabad, saying he will promote international football in the country in collaboration with Global Soccer Ventures (GSV).

The state broadcaster added that Owen will attend a dinner hosted by President Dr Arif Alvi and a meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa is expected as well, while a press release issued by GSV said the former footballer would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan too.

Owen, who played for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United in an illustrious career, will also lay the foundation stone of a football stadium in Karachi and outline a programme to revive the sport in Pakistan.

He had earlier posted a message on Twitter on Jan 23, saying he was "thrilled" to play his role in helping GSV in its effort to revamp the sport in Pakistan. "Look forward to seeing you soon," he had said.

Owen had signed a three-year deal in September to become the official ambassador of the Pakistan Football League (PFL). Owen's "hybrid role" will include creating a global professional gateway for new Pakistani footballers who can adapt to the modern form of the game.

The Pakistan Football Federation led by Ashfaq Hussain Shah had signed a partnership with GSV in August to launch the PFL and upgrade the infrastructure for football in the country.

The private venture announced last month it had struck a special strategic partnership with the prime minister's Kamyab Jawan programme in a bid to groom Pakistan's football talent.

The partnership, which had the prime minister’s blessing, “offers the talented youth in Pakistan the dreams of playing football in world-class stadiums and advance their skills at the home of football in the United Kingdom”, GSV had said in an issued press release.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jan 25, 2022 01:35pm
A Great Football Player of his Time, but unfortunately PFF already have a dispute with FIFA since last Year.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Jan 25, 2022 02:02pm
Good initiative. Let us hope it bears some fruit.
Reply Recommend 0
UMAIR
Jan 25, 2022 02:18pm
Welcome.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Under pressure
Updated 25 Jan, 2022

Under pressure

It is fairly obvious that PM is cognisant of the trouble that his government is in from a political and economic perspective.
25 Jan, 2022

Ukraine tensions

TENSIONS between Nato and Russia over Ukraine have reached a critical pass, and there are genuine fears of a fresh...
25 Jan, 2022

Defeating polio

WITH Pakistan in the decisive stage of the battle against polio, every vaccination campaign is of significance as it...
24 Jan, 2022

Anti-extremism policy

HAD there been more far-sighted policymaking on the part of the state and an understanding of how religious ...
Government’s silence
Updated 24 Jan, 2022

Government’s silence

A MAJOR trial is underway in London during which Pakistan has repeatedly been mentioned as the place where payment...
24 Jan, 2022

Cutting mangroves

FOR Karachi, the mangrove cover along its coastline is a thin line of defence against potential oceanic and climatic...