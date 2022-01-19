Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2022

Haseebullah, Awais shine as Pakistan get flying start at U-19 World Cup

AgenciesPublished January 19, 2022 - Updated January 19, 2022 10:38am
Pakistan pacer Awais Ali celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC U-19 World Cup match against Zimbabwe.—Courtesy PCB
Pakistan pacer Awais Ali celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC U-19 World Cup match against Zimbabwe.—Courtesy PCB

TRINIDAD: Haseebullah Khan and Awais Ali shone with the bat and the ball respectively as Pakistan U-19 got off to a flying start at the ICC U-19 World Cup, beating Zimbabwe U-19 by 115 runs in their Group ‘C’ match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad on Monday.

Opener Haseebullah smashed a 155-ball 135 (10 fours and four sixes) to help Pakistan amass a strong total of 315-9 in 50 overs. He was assisted by Irfan Khan, who added 75 (six fours and one six) to the total, consuming only 73 calls as the duo partnered up for 110 runs for the third wicket.

While Zimbabwe went for a few runs more than they would have liked to, right-arm medium pacer Alex Falao stood out for them with a five-wicket haul. The 18-year-old finished with figures of 5-58 in nine overs.

Pacer Mgcini Dube was Zimbabwean’s second-best bowler, registering 3-68 in his ten overs. The Zimbabwe U-19 batters, however, failed to chip in after Falao and Dube’s commendable efforts. Brian Bennet’s 83 off 88 was the best performance with the bat for the eventual losers.

Zimbabwe U-19 were bundled up in 42.4 overs, managing only 200 runs as medium-pacer Awais took registered figures of 6-56 in 8.4 overs. Zeeshan Zameer (2-32 in nine overs) and Ahmed Khan (2-40) in seven overs were Pakistan’s second-best bowlers.

In other matches on Monday, Sri Lanka U-19 beat Australia U-19 by four wickets, while West Indies U-19 won against Scotland U-19 by seven wickets.

Pakistan U-19 face Afghanistan U-19 in their next match on Thursday.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

UAE targeted
Updated 19 Jan, 2022

UAE targeted

MONDAY’S deadly drone strikes by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting the UAE, and subsequent retaliatory attacks on...
19 Jan, 2022

New province debate

THE private bill introduced by a PML-N senator seeking a new province in south Punjab amounts to oversimplification...
19 Jan, 2022

Omicron in Karachi

WITH the wedding season in full swing, it is no surprise that the Covid positivity rate in Karachi has been touching...
The establishment pivot
18 Jan, 2022

The establishment pivot

It is a sad reality that the power matrix continues to revolve around the establishment.
18 Jan, 2022

Remittances growth

THE hefty growth in remittances from Pakistanis living abroad continues to defy forecasts to the contrary. New State...
18 Jan, 2022

China-Iran deal

THE China-Iran strategic deal that has recently taken effect is more than just a long-term bilateral agreement...