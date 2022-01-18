Dawn Logo

At least five injured as blast derails train near Balochistan's Bolan

Ghalib NihadPublished January 18, 2022 - Updated January 18, 2022 04:17pm
A view of the derailed Jaffer Express afetr a blast near Mashkaf area of Bolan district. — Photo by author
At least five people were injured in an explosion near a railway track in the Mashkaf area of Balochistan’s Bolan district on Tuesday, a senior official of Pakistan Railways said.

Muhammad Kashif from railways told Dawn.com that the blast occurred when Rawalpindi-bound Jaffer Express was passing by the area. The train was coming from Quetta.

He said the blast had also derailed the train from the track, resulting in injuries to at least five persons who were moved to a nearby hospital.

Police have not yet issued a statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo, in a statement, strongly condemned the blast and directed authorities to provide immediate relief to the persons injured in the incident.

A view of the blast site. — Photo by author
"Targeting a passenger train is a cowardly and highly reprehensible act," the chief minister said.

He said those involved in the incident will not be spared, adding that security agencies were active and working round the clock for the eradication of terrorism from the province.

"All resources are being utilised to maintain peace in Balochistan," the provincial chief executive said.

On Nov 2 last year, at least 13 people were injured, including four critically, in a blast in Balochistan's Kharan district, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Qasim had said.

The explosion had occurred shortly after a vehicle of security forces passed through the area. The bomb was planted in a motorbike, the SHO had said.

