Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared proclaimed offenders

LAHORE: An accountability court has declared a daughter and son-in-law of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif proclaimed offenders (POs) in a corruption reference of the Punjab Power Development Company and issued perpetual non-bailable warrants for their arrest.

In his order, Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk observes that the statutory period of 30 days has lapsed and the suspects, Rabia and her husband Ali Imran Yousaf, did not avail themselves of the opportunity to appear before the court.

He noted that sufficient evidence is available regarding the absconding of the suspects to declare them proclaimed offenders.

The judge also ordered attachment of the movable and immovable properties owned by the POs and separated their trial from the other suspects’ in the reference.

The judge would resume trial proceedings against other suspects on Jan 14.

The properties of Shehbaz’s daughter and son-in-law had already been attached for being POs in the reference of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company.

The assets owned by the POs include shares in M/s Ali & Fatima Developers Pvt Ltd, M/s Ali Processed Food Pvt Ltd, Madina Food Pvt Ltd, Ghausul Azam Developers and multiple floors in Ali Towers and Ali Trade Centre on M.M Alam Road Gulberg, Lahore.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2022