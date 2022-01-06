Modi trapped on flyover after ‘security lapse’

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trapped on a flyover for 20 minutes by protesters in East Punjab on Wednesday in what was being described as a security lapse, according to BBC.

Mr Modi was on his way to a memorial in the northern state when the route was blocked by protesting farmers.

They were demanding the resignation of a minister whose son has been accused over the deaths of farmers.

“This was a major lapse in the security of the PM,” a statement from the federal home ministry said.

Mr Modi was also scheduled to address an election rally in Ferozepur.

But the home ministry said the prime minister’s convoy returned to the airport due to the security lapse.

The protesters were demanding the resignation of junior home minister Ajay Mishra, whose son has been accused in an incident that left eight people dead in October.

A car linked to Mr Mishra had ploughed into protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh, killing four men. Farmers alleged that the son, Ashish Mishra, was behind the attack, but the Mishras deny the allegation.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2022