Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2022

Modi trapped on flyover after ‘security lapse’

Monitoring DeskPublished January 6, 2022 - Updated January 6, 2022 08:26am
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters hold BJP party flags and cut-outs with portrait of BJP leader and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally ahead of the state assembly elections in Ferozepur on Wednesday. — AFP
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters hold BJP party flags and cut-outs with portrait of BJP leader and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally ahead of the state assembly elections in Ferozepur on Wednesday. — AFP

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trapped on a flyover for 20 minutes by protesters in East Punjab on Wednesday in what was being described as a security lapse, according to BBC.

Mr Modi was on his way to a memorial in the northern state when the route was blocked by protesting farmers.

They were demanding the resignation of a minister whose son has been accused over the deaths of farmers.

“This was a major lapse in the security of the PM,” a statement from the federal home ministry said.

Mr Modi was also scheduled to address an election rally in Ferozepur.

But the home ministry said the prime minister’s convoy returned to the airport due to the security lapse.

The protesters were demanding the resignation of junior home minister Ajay Mishra, whose son has been accused in an incident that left eight people dead in October.

A car linked to Mr Mishra had ploughed into protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh, killing four men. Farmers alleged that the son, Ashish Mishra, was behind the attack, but the Mishras deny the allegation.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Report on PTI funds
06 Jan 2022

Report on PTI funds

THE report compiled by the Election Commission of Pakistan’s scrutiny committee on the ruling PTI’s funding has...
06 Jan 2022

Online ‘auction’

FOR scores of Muslim women in India, the new year once again brought home the bone-chilling realisation that they ...
06 Jan 2022

Another leaked audio

A LEAKED audio of a conversation between Maryam Nawaz and Pervaiz Rashid from 2016 reveals how the PML-N, like other...
LG bill controversy
Updated 05 Jan 2022

LG bill controversy

The PPP should not be stubborn and should incorporate the valid suggestions of the opposition in the new law.
05 Jan 2022

Entrenched inflation

THE trend has caught on. That’s exactly what the new CPI inflation numbers, the broadest measure of what people ...
Shooting the messenger?
Updated 05 Jan 2022

Shooting the messenger?

Media organisations have rightly expressed concern over the order issued by the high court in the contempt case.