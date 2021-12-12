Dawn Logo

Indian PM Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'

ReutersPublished December 12, 2021 - Updated December 12, 2021 12:00pm
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo during the G20 Osaka Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. — AFP/File
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo during the G20 Osaka Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. — AFP/File

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle was “very briefly compromised,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet early on Sunday.

"The matter was escalated to Twitter and the prime minister's personal twitter handle @narendramodi was immediately secured," PMO India's tweet said, adding any tweet shared during the brief period when the account was compromised must be ignored.

It was not immediately known how long the personal Twitter handle of Modi, which has over 73 million followers, was compromised.

Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding an investigation revealed no signs of any other impacted accounts at present.

A similar incident had occurred with the Twitter handle of Modi's personal website in September 2020, with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

