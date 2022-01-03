Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2022

Missing persons bill has gone 'missing', says Shireen Mazari

Nadir GuramaniPublished January 3, 2022 - Updated January 3, 2022 09:40pm
A file photo of Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari. — APP/File
A file photo of Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari. — APP/File

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari revealed on Monday that a bill pertaining to enforced disappearances, which was recently passed by the National Assembly (NA), had gone "missing".

Speaking to media persons at the Ministry of Human Rights, she said: "We had prepared the bill regarding missing persons and it was passed by the [relevant] standing committee and the National Assembly. But it went missing after it was sent to the Senate."

The minister said there were reports, however, that the bill was now at the Senate Secretariat.

The bill, Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021, was passed by the NA on November 8, 2021, and is aimed at making amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure.

It was introduced in the National Assembly by the interior minister in June 2021. While initially there was no provision related to the filing of a false complaint or false information about subjecting a person to enforced disappearance, subsequently a provision was added to the bill to declare it a penal offence punishable by up to five years imprisonment with a fine up to Rs500,000.

The proposed law provides for the insertion of a new section 52B in the PPC for defining an “enforced disappearance”.

It states: “The term enforced disappearance relates to illegal and without lawful authority arrest, detention, abduction or any other form of deprivation of liberty by an agent of the State or by person or group of persons acting with the authorisation, support or acquiescence of the State, followed by a refusal to acknowledge the deprivation of liberty or by concealment of the fate or whereabouts of the disappeared person, which places such a person outside the protection of the law.”

Enactment of a law for criminalising “enforced disappearance” in Pakistan is a long-standing demand of human rights bodies, especially Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Enforced disappearances, which began several years ago in the backwaters of Balochistan and erstwhile Fata on the pretext of fighting terrorists and insurgents, have extended to major urban centres, including Islamabad, over the years.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, established in March 2011, has managed to trace many of those missing, but activists claim it has failed in the second part of its mandate, that is, to identify and prosecute those perpetrating these abductions.

Some rights activists estimate there still remain over 2,000 unresolved cases with the commission.

Prisoners' details sought

Mazari further said her ministry had sought the details from provinces of prisoners who remained in jail as they did not have the means to pay fines imposed on them.

"Some prisoners are in jail in the country because they haven't paid fines and we have sought their details from provinces," she said, adding that the Ministry of Human Rights would pay fines on their behalf."

"[Here], Maryam Nawaz gets bail, but some cases aren't concluded for years," the minister remarked.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
asif
Jan 03, 2022 09:40pm
So the bill itself goes missing like the missing persons. Border fencing goes missing. Whats next?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jan 03, 2022 09:42pm
Where is this big talking PTI lady? Where is she missing after talking about missing people? By the way we are only a talking nation and no action but PTI have it a professional touch.
Reply Recommend 0
Sree
Jan 03, 2022 09:58pm
Even bills don't seem.to be safe in pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Jan 03, 2022 10:02pm
Perhaps I misunderstood when she was appointed, I thought that she will focus on the rights of Pakistanis. Needless to say, I was sadly mistaken. Her role appears to be to focus on Human Rights of everyone except those in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A misplaced remedy
Updated 03 Jan 2022

A misplaced remedy

It is the failure of the government if health professionals are absent from duty in public-sector facilities.
03 Jan 2022

Electoral process

THE claim made by the federal science minister that the controversial electronic voting machines have been modified...
03 Jan 2022

KP minorities project

THE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to build and restore 109 worship places and residential areas of...
Assembly politics
Updated 02 Jan 2022

Assembly politics

The govt has never been shy of bulldozing bills when it has had the requisite numbers.
02 Jan 2022

Foreign funding case

THE end of 2021 marked yet another year that the ruling PTI’s foreign funding case remained without a conclusion....
02 Jan 2022

Arab-Israeli meeting

THE Arab-Israeli peace process is largely dead, thanks mainly to Tel Aviv’s intransigence and refusal to deal with...