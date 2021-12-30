Dawn Logo

'Don't sell Pakistan': Opposition up in arms as govt introduces 'mini budget' in NA

Fahad ChaudhryPublished December 30, 2021 - Updated December 30, 2021 05:57pm
The National Assembly session is underway on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday presented the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 — or the mini-budget as the opposition calls it — in the National Assembly amid uproar from the opposition benches.

The bill was originally scheduled to be presented in parliament on Wednesday but the cabinet had deferred its approval due to desiring a "threadbare discussion" on it.

The bill's approval is necessary to ensure Pakistan's sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility gets cleared by the International Monetary Fund’s executive board on January 12, paving the way for the disbursement of about $1bn tranche.

Speaker Asad Qaisar said the bill will not be forwarded to the standing committee concerned. The House also adopted the resolution seeking extension in The Election (Third Amendment) Ordinance for 120 days.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said the government had violated the Constitution by presenting an ordinance that had already lapsed and expired.

"You're giving SBP's control to IMF. Please have mercy on the people of Pakistan. Don't sell Pakistan. You allowed people to loot the country for three years," he said.

He urged the House to not let Pakistan surrender its sovereignty.

The former defence minister lamented that expired ordinances were being presented for extension in the House.

"Surrendering Pakistan's economic sovereignty is more dangerous than that of the surrender in 1971," he said while referring to the East Pakistan debacle.

He said the whole nation was ashamed of what was happening in the parliament.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan responded that the assembly proceedings were being carried out under the prescribed rules and procedures.

The speaker also ruled that the resolution for extension in the election amendment ordinance was legitimate.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021 was also presented in the House, which was referred to the relevant standing committee for necessary vetting.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the parliamentary groups of parties included in the ruling alliance led by the PTI on the issue of the bill's passage was held.

The opposition has already vowed to block the passage of the bill so fireworks are expected during today's NA session. The opposition has claimed that the bill will further increase inflation and add to people’s misery.

PM unperturbed by opposition's claim of country being in danger

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissive of the opposition's claim that the government was in danger, saying "they make such statements every three months."

In a brief interaction with reporters inside the parliament's premises following the cabinet meeting, the premier also played down the chances of PML-N leader and rival Nawaz Sharif returning to the country, saying: "We also used to hear in the past about [Nawaz Sharif's] return when he was in Saudi Arabia, but he only returned after a deal".

When asked about a statement of the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Imran taunted that Shehbaz Sharif's speeches were more a "job application" than anything else.

More to follow

Fastrack aka youthia
Dec 30, 2021 03:10pm
As per IK, he has turned around, uturned, the country which is now in growth phase soon to becoming best in world. Country’s Foreign currency reserves are climbing, fiscal deficit gone with it in surplus now..but still pleading IMF for $1b? Even at cost of putting price rise pain on own citizens! Another sadik and ameen lie
Reply Recommend 0
Kareem Banda
Dec 30, 2021 03:34pm
simple - they are buying time to buy votes
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 30, 2021 03:45pm
What is difference between rubber stamp Cabinet and equally rubber stamp Parliament?
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Dec 30, 2021 04:19pm
The great B doesn't trust Nawaz Sharif. This is why Imran will stay on as PM till 2023.
Reply Recommend 0
BJW Melbourne
Dec 30, 2021 05:34pm
No option - accept the fate pass the bill and move on
Reply Recommend 0
AAR
Dec 30, 2021 05:35pm
@M. Saeed, its rubber stamp democracy..what do you expect?
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Dec 30, 2021 05:38pm
Khans Tabdeeli Gov will go in history books as the worst performing Gov in the history of Pakistan....
Reply Recommend 0

