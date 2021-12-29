Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2021

Rs2bn power theft loss in Railways every year, says minister

Aamir YasinPublished December 29, 2021 - Updated December 29, 2021 07:32am
In this file photo, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati speaks to the media in Lahore. — PID
In this file photo, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati speaks to the media in Lahore. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday informed a Senate committee that Pakistan Railways (PR) has been suffering a loss of Rs2 billion annually due to electricity theft.

He told a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Railways presided over by Mohammad Qasim at the Parliament House that electricity was being stolen in connivance with officials of the Water and Power Development Authority and it could be stopped only by installing over 54,000 electricity meters.

The meeting discussed the proposed Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and future strategies of Pakistan Railways.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate Mirza Mohammad Afridi, Senators Dost Mohammad Khan and Mushahid Hussain Sayed, senior officers of the railways ministry and other officials also attended the meeting.

The committee ratified Senator Faisal Saleem Reh­man as member of the Rai­lway Advisory Committee.

Mr Afridi urged the railways ministry to launch fast passenger and freight trains as there was a cargo business worth billions in the country and if Pakistan Railways could get 30 per cent of it the financial position of the organisation would change.

While reviewing details of the PSDP’s tentative allocation of Rs35 billion for 2022-23, Mr Swati informed the meeting of the strides Pakistan Railways had taken in the past 10 months.

The minister urged the committee to fully support the PSDP package so that the railways could be revived. He said that if the provinces played their part, the sector could be revolutionised, spreading business and trade opportunities far and wide.

He said the Taftan-Quetta track would be restored if the Balochistan government gave Rs15bn out of Rs600bn and the federal government would bear the remaining amount which will help development of the province also.

Mr Swati said Pakistan Railways had started a freight train service to connect Islamabad with Tehran and Istanbul and also planned to start a passenger train on this route.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was restoring the old track from Peshawar to Torkham.

The minister told the committee that Pakistan Railways was controlled by the mafia and tenders for more than 1,500 trains were awarded to one man.

He informed the committee of plans to develop the Afghan-Pakistan transit trade route.

He said that tourism would be enhanced if historical railway routes and stations were revived.

Mr Swati invited the members of the Senate and the National Assembly committees to visit the railway stations and give suggestions for building hotels, hostels or markets.

He informed the committee that once completed the Rs220bn Karachi Circular Railway project would revolutionise commuting in the metropolis. He said the seed money had been arranged for its completion in 36 months.

The minister said Pakistan Railways would dynamically pursue the expansion of routes and take these beyond borders. It planned to develop the Chaman-Kandahar route and the Havelian-Kashgar route to promote international trade.

The committee lauded the efforts of the ministry despite lack of funds and assured it of its complete support.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F Khan
Dec 29, 2021 07:34am
He will do 10 times more damage to Railway what Rasheed has already done.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 29, 2021 07:37am
Some very exciting upcoming projects here. Keep working hard- the results show themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Dec 29, 2021 07:39am
Just do it, don't make statements
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 29, 2021 07:40am
KCR revival, Pak-Iran-Turkey rail and future rail connectivity with Afghanistan are highly appreciable.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 29, 2021 07:48am
Loss of Rs2 billion annually due to electricity theft -- YOU are the Minister in charge. Do not state the problem, just go and fix it.
Reply Recommend 0
SM
Dec 29, 2021 07:51am
You are a sitting minister, what have you done to stop the power theft?
Reply Recommend 0
BJW Melbourne
Dec 29, 2021 07:52am
Time to shut down any loss making corporation or project.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New security policy
Updated 29 Dec 2021

New security policy

THE federal cabinet has approved the National Security Policy after its green-lighting by the National Security...
29 Dec 2021

Real estate attraction

THE real estate sector — developed and undeveloped land for housing, commercial and industrial projects — has...
29 Dec 2021

Missing prison reform

THE Islamabad High Court’s comments that the country’s prisons have turned into “epicentres of crime,...
28 Dec 2021

Flight of the dollar

THE Pakistani rupee is expected to end a turbulent year on a depressing note as one of the world’s ...
IHK ‘encounters’
Updated 28 Dec 2021

IHK ‘encounters’

The international community must let India know that the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris cannot be ignored.
28 Dec 2021

Corporal punishment

IT is deplorable that the practice of disciplining the young in the country should be guided by antiquated notions ...