Today's Paper | December 18, 2021

At least 1 killed, 10 injured in blast in Quetta's Kandhari Bazar

Ghalib NihadPublished December 18, 2021 - Updated December 18, 2021 07:50pm
This picture shows damaged vehicles after a blast in Quetta's Kandhari Bazar on Saturday. — Photo by author
At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured in a blast in Quetta's Kandhari Bazar on Saturday, officials said.

Civil Hospital Quetta spokesperson Dr Wasim Baig confirmed the death of one person and said 10 others were brought to the hospital in injured condition.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department spokesperson, the blast was caused by explosive material fitted on a motorcycle.

He said many vehicles had been damaged in the blast.

The spokesperson added that security forces had cordoned off the area where the blast had occurred and were collecting evidence from the site.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the loss of life in the incident and issued directives for the provision of best possible medical treatment to the injured.

In a statement, he stressed the need for improving security measures in the city and assured that all required steps would be taken for the protection of people's lives and properties.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Fastrack
Dec 18, 2021 07:27pm
The hate-filled enemy can never achieve Akhand Bharat like that in 1000 years. Rather just hurting itself more and more.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 18, 2021 07:28pm
What else can the coward Bharrat do after failures upon failures? This just unites us, make us stronger.
Reply Recommend 0

