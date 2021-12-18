PM Imran will decide on alliance with TLP: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja says any decision on political alliance with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan will be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to a question about his personal opinion on alliance with the TLP, he said: “There is no worth of personal opinion of an individual who is affiliated with a party and is a part of the cabinet. But he can say with clarity that any decision on the subject will be made by none other than Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Mr Raja was talking to reporters at the Punjab Assembly on Friday and briefing them on the performance of the government regarding lawmaking.

He said the federal government was taking steps to bring back Nawaz Sharif from London where he had gone for his medical treatment in November last year. He said the former PM was involved in active politics while sitting in London but would pretend to be ailing when asked to return home.

Commenting on the Khanewal by-polls result, the law minister termed election a political game and that the PML-N won its own seat. He said the N-Leaguers would claim the win of the narrative of ‘Respect for Vote’ in case of victory but raise allegations of rigging in case of loss.

He said no clause of the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 was in conflict with the Constitution. He said at least 20 bills had been passed in four months of the fourth parliamentary year while 40 more bills were in the pipeline.

