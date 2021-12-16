Dawn Logo

Wajihuddin doubles down on claim about Tareen paying for Imran's household

Dawn.comPublished December 16, 2021 - Updated December 16, 2021 07:49pm
Former PTI member retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed speaks to reporters in Karachi alongside MQM's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Former PTI member retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed speaks to reporters in Karachi alongside MQM's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Former PTI member retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed on Thursday insisted that his statement about Prime Minister Imran Khan's political aides paying for his household expenses was based on "truth", saying if anyone wanted to file a defamation suit against him, "they must do so as the courts are open".

He made these remarks during a press talk at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) office in Karachi's Bahadurabad, where he had gone to meet the party's representatives for an unspecified reason.

Ahmed, while speaking on a programme on Bol News earlier this week, had claimed that the now-estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen used to provide funds of up to Rs5 million per month for PTI chief Imran Khan's household expenses, but offered no proof for the same.

"This belief is entirely false that Imran Khan is a [financially] honest man," Ahmed said. "His condition is such that he hasn't been running his household himself for years."

Ahmed's statement was denied by Tareen, who tweeted that he "never gave a penny for the household expenses of Banigala" — the palatial hilltop residence of Prime Minister Imran.

Ahmed, who was flanked by MQM's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui — the former IT minister whose party is a crucial ally of the ruling PTI, was asked by reporters today about the government's decision to pursue legal proceedings against him for his statement. Unfazed, Ahmed replied that anyone could exercise their right to file a defamation suit.

Pausing as the call to prayer began during his media talk, Ahmed remarked that the "Azaan is a testimony that an honest man is speaking".

When questioned about Tareen's denial of his claim, Ahmed said the sugar baron had no other option except to refuse to admit the "fact". "These expenses are out of the books and are not accounted for. Hence it was easy for him to deny it," he claimed.

The former Supreme Court judge also questioned the veracity of reports of sour ties between Tareen and the prime minister, asking "Is he really on bad terms with Imran Khan?" He further claimed that no action was taken against the estranged PTI leader in the sugar scam probe.

"In that crisis, you earned ... billions of rupees," he said of Tareen and insisted that his statement was "expected".

Earlier in the day, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said a defamation suit would be filed against Ahmed for his claims about Tareen footing the bill for Imran's household expenses.

Using Ahmed's statement as a reference point, the information minister said it was being felt that media freedom was being used for specific campaigns to "weaken the system".

"The way the prime minister was targeted is condemnable," Chaudhry said, stressing that making money had never been on the premier's agenda.

F Khan
Dec 16, 2021 07:01pm
I believe him.JKT is a businessman and cases in FIA. He has said between the lines what he had to say.
Punjabi Chronicles
Dec 16, 2021 07:01pm
Jahangir Tareen already clarified the matter. No need to be more jealous.
ASHOK
Dec 16, 2021 07:02pm
Imran should file a case
Haroon Malik
Dec 16, 2021 07:03pm
Imran Khan has more than 5 Private Land cruisers under his use. None of these cars are registered under his name and they don't belong to the government either. So PTI should come clean and should tell us the owners of all of these cars.
Joe
Dec 16, 2021 07:04pm
Well,It does sound logical that if anyone who feels that whatever retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed has said on Thursday about Prime Minister Imran Khan's political aides paying for his household expenses was not based on "truth", he or she must file a defamation suit against him, " as courts are open. If no defamation suit is filed,his alligation will hold some truth.
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Dec 16, 2021 07:06pm
Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed wants to write the proper History of Pakistan. Well said.
AMJAD KHAN
Dec 16, 2021 07:08pm
His statements cannot be taken seriously.He is another Rana Shamim.
Anti-Corruption
Dec 16, 2021 07:10pm
If someone levels corruption allegations against IK, they either don’t know him, or they are serving their own vested interests.
Patriotic
Dec 16, 2021 07:11pm
Can the honorable PM explain how is he running his household to put this issue to bed? If you expect money trail from others you should also provide your sources of income.
Embryo
Dec 16, 2021 07:12pm
Wanihuddin is not a national hero neither has he done anything for Pakistan. Why is media listening to him and promoting his lies?
Anti-Corruption
Dec 16, 2021 07:12pm
IK may not be perfect, and no one is; but he ain’t corrupt. Take a hike Mr Wajihuddin.
Anti-Corruption
Dec 16, 2021 07:13pm
Mr Wajihuddin has exposed his own credibility. Even IK’s worst enemies don’t call him corrupt.
Adnan
Dec 16, 2021 07:19pm
Why his conscience is suddenly awake after a long sleep?
Ibrahim S
Dec 16, 2021 07:20pm
Lets due process takes it course. PM IK must provide "ALL" sources of income and the expenses .
SAK
Dec 16, 2021 07:29pm
Judge must know that any accusation without evidence accounts to slander.
Ali da Malanga
Dec 16, 2021 07:31pm
If we believe Wajihuddin for the sake of argument then isn't he also dishonest because he stayed quiet after seeing all those illegal transactions paid by Tareen to allegedly run Khan's household. The bigger question is that for a man of "consciousness" that Wajihuddin claims he is, why did he stay silent since leaving the party in 2016? What remains to be seen is what promise PML-N has made with Wajihuddin for making these statements to stir this controversy.
Tanvir Khan
Dec 16, 2021 07:37pm
A poor prime minister is a testament to his honesty. He could also have an empire like his predecessor!
Sher Jang
Dec 16, 2021 07:40pm
Yasir
Dec 16, 2021 07:45pm
The guy is trying really hard to stay relevant
NK
Dec 16, 2021 07:47pm
Something is cooking in Karachi.
LAHORI KID
Dec 16, 2021 07:48pm
Two questions for Wajihuddin Ahmed, 1. What took you so long to come forward ? 2. What were you doing with the MQM office ? It’s pretty obvious you are trying to revive your stale political carrier, and it shows your desperation since you didn’t go to the two big political parties, instead, you went to MQM, who are barely even regional. Your jealousy and hate is on display.
Jaws
Dec 16, 2021 07:50pm
What is wrong with these deranged people? They get paraded out, one after the other, only to disappear under the weight of their lies!
Dr. Azhar khalid
Dec 16, 2021 07:52pm
Why retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed's name has been reduced to his last name without salutation. Is this a honest mistake or deliberate effort to be rude with retired justice?
Pak Pashtun
Dec 16, 2021 07:55pm
@Joe, wow so I can accuse you of cheating and if you don't file case against me, then it's proof you are a cheat? Do you think IK has nothing better to do than give free publicity to his enemies?
Sher Khan
Dec 16, 2021 07:55pm
Honorable Justice Sahib, please hold on, don't be disrupter, you have a great history, by the way, what's the relationship of your statement with corruption, it has nothing to do, the Giver has already rejected this, and he has NOT received even a single benefit from Imran instead faced inquiries, so a baseless point.
Ali da Malanga
Dec 16, 2021 07:55pm
@Joe - "If no defamation suit is filed,his alligation will hold some truth." What stupid logic. If Khan starts to file defamation suits for every fake news, that is all he will end up doing. Khan didn't a file defamation suit against Reham Khan and we all know quite well how many people believed in her fake book.
