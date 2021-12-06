Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 06, 2021

Sri Lanka to bolster cricket security after Sialkot lynching

AFPPublished December 6, 2021 - Updated December 6, 2021 08:24pm
Galle Gladiators' Mohammad Hafeez (3rdR) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Jaffna Kings' Upul Tharanga during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) match between the Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Kings at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on December 5. — AFP
Galle Gladiators' Mohammad Hafeez (3rdR) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Jaffna Kings' Upul Tharanga during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) match between the Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Kings at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on December 5. — AFP

Sri Lanka will bolster security for international cricketers after a national of the country, factory manager Priyantha Kumara, was lynched and set ablaze by a mob in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations, an official said on Monday.

A dozen players from Pakistan are taking part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) T20 competition, including veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez.

An official from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) told AFP that extra precautions will be taken in light of Friday's vigilante lynching, which has caused outrage across Sri Lanka.

Also read: The Sialkot lynching is another reminder that sanity and our blighted land have parted ways

“We have enhanced security across the board, not just for the Pakistani players,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A mob comprising hundreds of protestors, including the employees of the factory Kumara was the manager of, had tortured him to death and later burnt his body over blasphemy allegations.

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer (SHO) Armaghan Maqt under Sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

More than 131 suspects have been arrested so far, including 26 who played a "central role" in the brutal killing.

The remains of the expat factory manager were repatriated to Colombo on Monday, and authorities in Sri Lanka have asked for the culprits to be punished for the “brutal and fatal attack”.

The five-team LPL began on Sunday and ends with a December 23 final.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Who should vote?
06 Dec 2021

Who should vote?

Logistical issues regarding transparency in the casting of votes also require detailed deliberations.
06 Dec 2021

Weak fundamentals

LAST week, Pakistan’s finance chief Shaukat Tarin sought to reassure the markets and people that our economic...
06 Dec 2021

Winter sports potential

FOR a country blessed with three of the world’s most famous mountain ranges, Pakistan has produced precious few...
Horror in Sialkot
Updated 05 Dec 2021

Horror in Sialkot

All it takes now is an allegation of blasphemy and an individual or two to incite a mob to commit murder.
05 Dec 2021

Iran deadlock

EFFORTS to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna appear to be deadlocked, and...
05 Dec 2021

Reality of AIDS

AS World AIDS Day was marked on Dec 1, it came as a sobering reminder of how newer, major health hazards — the...