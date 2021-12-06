Dawn Logo

Sialkot lynching: 7 more prime suspects apprehended, taking total arrests to 131

Imran SadiqPublished December 6, 2021 - Updated December 6, 2021 12:46pm
Police load up suspects allegedly involved in Friday's Sialkot lynching in a van. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
Police load up suspects allegedly involved in Friday's Sialkot lynching in a van. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

The Punjab police on Monday announced the arrest of seven more of the prime suspects allegedly involved in the lynching of 49-year-old Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations, taking the total number of arrests to 131.

A mob comprising hundreds of protestors, including the employees of the factory Kumara was the manager of, had tortured him to death on Friday and later burnt his body.

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer (SHO) Armaghan Maqt under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The applicant admitted that the protesters had slapped, kicked, punched and hit Kumara with sticks in his presence, and dragged him out of the factory on Wazirabad Road where he died. They then set the body on fire. The SHO said he was helpless in front of the mob owing to shortage of personnel.

Over the past three days, the police have arrested scores. The suspects included the individual allegedly involved in planning the attack as well as others who waged violence and incited others.

The police added that out of the 131 people arrested, 26 played a "central role" in the brutal killing.

The statement added that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general of police for Punjab were continuously monitoring the investigation and the secretary prosecution was tasked with the prosecution of the case.

"These suspects will be presented in an anti-terrorism court today," the statement said.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said the process to identify the suspects was ongoing.

Meanwhile, the human remains of Kumara were brought to Lahore airport to be flown back home through Sri Lankan Airlines.

On Sunday, the police had identified and arrested six more of the main alleged culprits.

Thirteen of the main suspects were also produced in a criminal court and subsequently remanded in police custody for one day. The suspects were identified as Farhan Idrees, Saboor Butt, Talha, Abdul Rehman, Imran, Taimur, Shoaib, Raheel, Usman, Shahzaib, Nasir, Ehtisham and Junaid.

They were produced in the court of judge Zarif Ahmed amid tight security. They will be produced before the Gujranwala anti-terrorism court on Monday (today).

Friday's incident caused outrage across Pakistan with all sections of society coming forward to condemn the incident and calls for the suspects to be punished. Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had spoken to the Sri Lankan prime minister and assured him of due legal action.

Vikas
Dec 06, 2021 11:43am
All of them will be released within a year and then people will line up on streets to welcome them as heroes and politicians would give them flowers. This is Pakistan. Most people, in their hearts believe what happened was right. That is the real mindset of Pakistanis now.
Reply Recommend 0
krish
Dec 06, 2021 11:44am
how many people were convicted when mashal khan was killed. these things are meaningless.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 06, 2021 11:44am
To all Pakistanis, don't feel sad and disappointed. Ghabrana nahin hai. They'll all be out very soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 06, 2021 11:47am
This is Pakistan, whole country unites under PM to punish culprits. Unlike In-dia where the biggest killers are made PM, CM etc.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Dec 06, 2021 11:50am
He was burnt alive, not burnt after killing him.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 06, 2021 11:52am
Arrested to release them once matter cools down.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Dec 06, 2021 11:54am
All of these will be released within 6 months. One will get hanged and his burial ground will become a religious tourist place in the neighbourhood.
Reply Recommend 0
Mayank Seth
Dec 06, 2021 11:54am
what a country !! what great countrymen !!
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Dec 06, 2021 11:55am
Nothing will happen , just smoke and mirrors.by Pakistani s.
Reply Recommend 0
Michael D'Souza
Dec 06, 2021 12:02pm
The need is to hold TLP leadership responsible.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Dec 06, 2021 12:07pm
Don't tell about arrest tell about total prosecutions till date.
Reply Recommend 0
YAWAR
Dec 06, 2021 12:09pm
Please have these misguided rascals appear in a military court where there is little chance of blackmail or death threats.
Reply Recommend 0
Aisha
Dec 06, 2021 12:09pm
Only 26 ppl. Seemed like a lot more in the videos
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Dec 06, 2021 12:15pm
Stop this stage show, world is waiting for swift justice!
Reply Recommend 0
Uday
Dec 06, 2021 12:15pm
At least some ray of hope left. But far away from changing the mentality of general public there.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
Dec 06, 2021 12:18pm
@Aisha, 131. At least read the headline.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Dec 06, 2021 12:18pm
@Vikas, pls stop using this human tragedy for political scoring. and you made the same comment two times -- you said what you had to, so stop taking us space unnecessarily.
Reply Recommend 0
Robin Hood 21
Dec 06, 2021 12:19pm
White wash is in full swing.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Dec 06, 2021 12:20pm
Good! Round up all culprits and hang them. What they did is not pardonable at all. They must receive the maximum punishment for this gruesome and horrible crime that they committed.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Dec 06, 2021 12:21pm
The more people they arrest, the more likely it is that nothing will happen to them.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 06, 2021 12:22pm
All eye wash. Nothing will happen to them and the world knows it too
Reply Recommend 0
Srin
Dec 06, 2021 12:22pm
House arrest like Osama and Hafiz Saeed, now the new Osama and Maulana Masood in the making as their training begins inside the prison, er safe house.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 06, 2021 12:22pm
These people will be seen as hero’s in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Dec 06, 2021 12:23pm
I wonder how the prosecutor intends to argue the case herewith - after all the penalty for blasphemy is indeed death and that is exactly what was carried out. Also appreciate any reporting from what is the CII’s opinion on the case.
Reply Recommend 0
King maker
Dec 06, 2021 12:24pm
Pakistan is a fully radicalised country
Reply Recommend 0
krish
Dec 06, 2021 12:24pm
if pakistanis dont wake up their country is doomed. the same goes for india and bangladesh. if you allow bigots to dominate this is what happens
Reply Recommend 0
Ezaz
Dec 06, 2021 12:25pm
@Vikas, Most people see them as terrorists in Pakistan. Even very religious ones condemned it publicly. No one is celebrating this shameful act. Try to focus on India where a terrorist government is in place.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 06, 2021 12:27pm
They might run for some more time, but they can't hide forever from the long hands of law and law enforcement agencies of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Tasawar Malik
Dec 06, 2021 12:28pm
At the end none of the killers will be brought to justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned
Dec 06, 2021 12:29pm
What is the point? The courts will release them due to lack of evidence as has been the case. The entire episode will be forgotten in a few days. Look at the murders of policemen by TLP. What happened? At the most some of these Sialkot murderers might spend couple of years in jail. But there wouldn't be any reduction in hate crimes and religious extremism.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 06, 2021 12:34pm
My prayers for the our brother Priyantha Kumara's family. It is a very painful but I know God has made you stronger to get through this time. I feel so broken as a Pakistani Muslim and as a human, we Pakistanis ask for your forgiveness dear Kumara's family our head hang in shame, please do forgives us. Justice must be served, no other excuse. I hope you heal.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 06, 2021 12:35pm
@Vikas, I am a Pakistani and I am ashamed of what happened in Sialkot. As a nation, we feel ashamed of it. However, I feel sad to listen comments from Indians who find audacity to write such things ignoring what is happening in Kashmir and other parts of India.
Reply Recommend 0

