Ind vs NZ: Debutant Iyer stablises hosts after collapse against Kiwis

ReutersPublished November 28, 2021 - Updated November 28, 2021 02:51pm
India's Shreyas Iyer (R) watches the ball after he plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test match between India and New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Nov 28, 2021. — AFP
India's Shreyas Iyer (R) watches the ball after he plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test match between India and New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Nov 28, 2021. — AFP

Debutant Shreyas Iyer hit 65 runs to stablise India at tea on the fourth day of the first Test on Sunday after Kiwi bowlers ran through the hosts' top order.

India, at 167-7 in their second innings, now lead New Zealand by 216 runs on a tricky Kanpur wicket. Debutant Iyer, who scored a century in the first innings, struck a 64-run partnership with Wriddhiman Saha, unbeaten on 22.

Iyer was dismissed just before the break after he gloved a Tim Southee delivery to the wicketkeeper Tom Blundell after hitting eight fours and a six.

The hosts started the day in a commanding position with a 63-run lead at 14-1 — after Axar Patel's five-for wrapped up the Black Caps innings at 296 on Saturday.

But Kyle Jamieson and Southee turned the tables with key wickets to leave India reeling at 84-5 at lunch.

Jamieson triggered the Indian batting collapse with Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket in the inning's 12th over.

Captain Kane Williamson's review confirmed that a rising Jamieson delivery had touched the batter's gloves to wicketkeeper Blundell behind the stumps.

India then lost stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane at 41 after he fell leg-before to left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel.

Southee returned for an inspired bowling spell and took two wickets in his maiden over.

The veteran pacer first removed opener Mayank Agarwal for 17 off 53 balls after he edged to Tom Latham at second slip.

One ball later, Southee took all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leg-before for a duck to leave India 51-5. Iyer helped pull the hosts out of trouble after a 52-run partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin, who left the pitch after chopping a rising Jamieson delivery.

The hosts lost the wicket of opener Shubman Gill for one in the five overs bowled by New Zealand before the end of play on Saturday.

Southee and Jamieson have three wickets each in the second Indian innings.

Saif Zulfiqar
Nov 28, 2021 11:54am
Bad Luck for India is in every field. Modi/BJP are cursed and they should go now.
Reply Recommend 0
Deepak Kumar Swain
Nov 28, 2021 12:49pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, don't worry about team in blue bhai.. india will bounce back
Reply Recommend 0
Ankush
Nov 28, 2021 12:49pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, classic resident of Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
F/o Fast track
Nov 28, 2021 01:07pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, don't get over excited, India will turn the tables by end of the day.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Nov 28, 2021 01:08pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, " Modi/BJP are cursed and they should go now.. " You are no one to Decide...The Indian Voter is far more Wise and Knowledgeable... (We Elect don't Select..)
Reply Recommend 0
F/o Fast track
Nov 28, 2021 01:12pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, don't you have the mirror at your home.
Reply Recommend 0
Srini
Nov 28, 2021 01:16pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, Never jump into conclusion like politicians, wait for the end, India in a strong position now.
Reply Recommend 0
Nirmal Maunder
Nov 28, 2021 01:22pm
Your joy short lived as India marching ahead & in winning position
Reply Recommend 0
ramana
Nov 28, 2021 01:24pm
Now india leading with 200 runs and four wickets in hand. Shreyas ayyar batting with 50 runs.
Reply Recommend 0

