Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 19, 2021

South Africa's AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

ReutersPublished November 19, 2021 - Updated November 19, 2021 01:48pm
South Africa's AB de Villiers celebrates his century in the South Africa vs Australia second Test at Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 11, 2018. — Reuters/File
South Africa's AB de Villiers celebrates his century in the South Africa vs Australia second Test at Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 11, 2018. — Reuters/File

Former South Africa international AB de Villiers said he has decided to retire from all forms of cricket, bringing to an end a 17-year career.

De Villiers had retired from all international formats in May 2018 but was in talks about a return to the limited-overs side for the Twenty20 World Cup before deciding against playing for the Proteas again.

The 37-year-old was still involved in franchise cricket, last playing the Indian Premier League for Bangalore.

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket," De Villiers said in a statement on Friday.

"Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.

"That's the reality I must accept — and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I've had my time. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me."

An explosive batsman who also kept wickets, De Villiers has often been referred to as "Mr 360" for his wide range of shots that found all corners of the boundary.

De Villiers retires with over 20,000 runs to his name in Tests, one-day internationals and T20Is for South Africa.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bulldozing legislation
Updated 19 Nov 2021

Bulldozing legislation

Certainly, bypassing parliament is hardly the sole preserve of this government.
19 Nov 2021

Most polluted city

LAHORE is choking on smog these days. The metropolis is consistently being ranked as the world’s worst city for ...
19 Nov 2021

Protests in Gwadar

UNTIL recently, mass protests in Balochistan — other than in Quetta by the beleaguered Hazara community — were...
No victory for democracy
18 Nov 2021

No victory for democracy

This managing of numbers and votes to bulldoze legislation is a blow to democracy, and against the spirit of freeness, fairness.
18 Nov 2021

IMF conditions

FINANCE ADVISER Shaukat Tarin must have had to swallow a lot of his pride when he agreed to the harsh IMF conditions...
18 Nov 2021

Reopening Kartarpur

IT may seem impossible at this point in time. But in the larger perspective, small steps can go a long way in easing...