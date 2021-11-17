Will reject next elections from today if EVM bill is bulldozed, says Bilawal in joint session

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday termed electronic voting machines (EVMs) "evil and vicious machines" and accused the government of not being sincere in creating a consensus on electoral reforms.

Addressing the joint session of parliament, Shehbaz said that the government and its allies wanted to bulldoze important bills. He termed it "illegal" and said that it was equivalent to spoiling the traditions of parliament.

Shehbaz, who had earlier today written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser airing his grievances about the haste in passing the bills without a consensus, said that initially the joint session was delayed after the government said it would consult with the opposition on the issue.

"You sent a letter to me and the whole joint opposition," he said, adding that in response he submitted a comprehensive answer with "great suggestions". "But speaker, you cancelled your contact and we received no answer from you."

Commenting on the proposal for consultations, he called it a "ploy to buy time" so that the government could secure the votes it needed. "You had no intention of doing consultations on the issue."

He said that there are always allegations of rigging during the elections. "This is the first time in history that there are allegations of rigging before the elections."

He claimed that the "selected government" wanted to introduce EVMs because it can no longer ask the people for votes.

Talking about the results transmission system (RTS), the opposition leader said that the government came into power in 2018 using the 'road transport system'. "Now the road transport system is being abandoned for the evil [and] vicious machine."

Shehbaz asked the speaker to defer the joint session so “comprehensive consultation” could take place on the matter of electoral reforms.

Addressing Qaiser, Shehbaz said that the people will not forgive him if he allowed the bills to be bulldozed in today's session and urged him to recognise his responsibility as speaker of the House. He also decried the "illegal and unconstitutional" way the bills were presented.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which is responsible for carrying out fair and transparent elections, had also expressed its reservations about EVMs. "They want to pass these laws despite their reservations."

He said that the party that had once talked about democracy, transparency and change, now wanted to pass "black laws".

"If you allow this black law to be passed, then Pakistan will be severely damaged for which responsibility will be on you and them," he said while addressing Qaiser.

Shehbaz also stated that the several countries had rejected the "evil and vicious machines".

"If the government used the energy that it is spending on this issue to tackle inflation, then we might have seen a difference. But they are not concerned. They are only concerned with remaining in power without securing the people's vote."

'EVMs will be used to bury evil, vicious designs'

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi began his speech by calling it a "historic day", stating that parliament will pass laws to make the electoral process "clean and transparent".

"Shehbaz said that the government wanted to introduce a black law. Absolutely not, the government wants to wash away the blackness of the past."

The minister added that the government did not want to bulldoze legislation, and said that they had consulted opposition members so that their reservations could be incorporated into the bills. "You didn't pay attention."

Qureshi also rejected the impression that the government had previously cancelled the session because it did not have the numbers. "If we didn't have the numbers, then how are we presenting these bills today? There is solidarity in government ranks and our allies are standing with us."

He said that the government followed legislative procedures, adding that the session was adjourned to remove the questions some of their allies had.

"You call EVMs 'evil and vicious machines' and that is your right. But EVMs are not evil and vicious machines, they are being introduced to bury evil and vicious designs." He said that the government wanted to prioritise a credible and transparent electoral process.

The minister said that overseas Pakistanis were the nation's asset and the government wanted to involve them in policy and decision-making.

Following Qureshi's address, there was a heated exchange between NA Speaker Qaiser and a parliamentarian. Qaiser warned the member of suspension and told him to "stay within your limits".

"Is this the [right] way to talk?" the NA Speaker remarked before inviting PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to deliver his speech.

Bilawal criticises 'one-sided reforms'

Addressing the session, Bilawal criticised the government's "one-sided" electoral reforms which have never before been seen in the country's history.

He said that during the government of former premier Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N had a two-third majority. "If that government had unilaterally decided and used the majority to force reforms, then the PTI and the PPP would not have been able to do anything.

"If they had decided to introduce a Constitutional amendment, then we would have to accept their decision. But they achieved a consensus," he said.

He said that if the government had followed in the footsteps of its predecessor, then the opposition would have taken part in the legislation process. "If we carried out reforms together then the next election would not be controversial and it would have been Khan Sahab's success."

However, he said that the opposition would not accept the results of the next election if the government continued in the manner it was proceeding in.

He said that the PML-N and the PPP supported giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis. "Despite this, the government wants to carry out one-sided legislation."

Bilawal noted that overseas Pakistanis had representation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and called for introducing a similar system.

"How can we accept your suggestion where Pakistanis sitting in Paris, California and Britain decide for the people of Karachi and the tribal areas? They should have their own electoral college."

He said that the government's efforts, that were based on bad intentions, had been underway for some time and said that it had given an NRO to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"If you have to give relief to anyone then it should be the poor people of Pakistan who are facing a multitude of problems [...] how can you expect that we will permit you to use this House to give an NRO to that Indian spy?"

Govt confident of passing bills

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived at Parliament House shortly before the session was expected to begin, was hounded by the media as he made his way to chair a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary team but remained tight-lipped. The government's coalition partners were also part of the meeting.

"You are conducting so many meetings. Are you worried about something despite having a majority?" asked a reporter.

"Who is meeting people?" PM Imran shot back as he appeared to discourage the impression that he had to convince his allies for support in today’s session.

"When a sportsman steps onto the playing field, he is prepared for every possible outcome and vows to perform better than his opponent," he added.

Speaking to the media after the parliamentary party meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the premier had thanked the government's allies for their support as well as lawmakers who had managed to arrive despite personal circumstances.

Chaudhry said lawmakers had expressed confidence in the premier's leadership, which would be reflected in the joint session. He said that the bills the government would table would be "easily passed".

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who also spoke to the media at Parliament House, said that the government had complete trust in its allies. "We trust them because the people of their constituencies have given them the mandate," he said.

He said that the government wanted fair and transparent polls which would strengthen democracy in the country. The minister said that the government wanted to protect the rights of the people, which was the basic responsibility of legislators.

Shehbaz writes letter to NA speaker

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday evening — met with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at the latter's chamber. The two also attended a parliamentary meeting of the joint opposition.

Later, a delegation of opposition leaders called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and handed over a letter written by Shehbaz,

In the letter, the PML-N president said that he had provided a comprehensive proposal to achieve consensus on the bills. "Unfortunately, no response was received from your side which creates doubts about your intentions," he said.

"Instead of considering our proposal to achieve consensus on the bills, late last night we received less than 16 hours notice from your office that the joint sitting of Parliament had been called to meet at 12pm today. Is this how consensus on issues of national importance is achieved?" he asked.

He said that the bills being considered today included amendments to the election laws. "We want to remind you that in the history of Pakistan, legislation regarding elections has never been done in this unilateral manner; election laws have always been made with extensive consultation and consensus with all parties in parliament," Shehbaz said.

"Your partisan conduct in handling these bills of national importance and the joint sitting removed our confidence in you as custodian of the House. We therefore demand that you take immediate action to rectify this egregious wrong before today's joint sitting is convened," he wrote.

Fawad hopeful for law on voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

Ahead of the much-anticipated session, the information minister was hopeful that lawmakers would pass a law to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry said that the ruling PTI would complete another one of its election promises once this is done.

"The laws on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis will prove to be a milestone in strengthening democracy in Pakistan," he said.

The government's confidence comes after assurances of support from its coalition partners. The PTI government's disgruntled allies — the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) — decided on Tuesday to vote for the bills to be tabled in the joint session after their concerns were addressed by PM Imran.

The premier spent a busy day at the Parliament House, meeting a number of parliamentarians hailing from the PTI, MQM, PML-Q and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), who assured him of their support in getting the bills passed.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that a "manufactured majority" in parliament starts to cripple the system.

"So much arm-twisting going on in the capital right now by the shaky 'government' that Islamabad’s orthopedic surgeons should be on alert. The opposition is united and picking up steam," she said.

Joint session to take up more than 2 dozen bills

President Dr Arif Alvi has formally convened the joint session to take up more than two dozen crucial bills.

Opposition members, who last week defeated the government twice in the National Assembly during voting on two motions for the admissibility of the bills, seem to be less enthusiastic and disappointed this time, apparently due to the developments that took place in the last five days and after the government’s decision to put off the joint sitting at the last minute which it had called for Nov 11.

Realising the fact that it could face difficulties in getting the bills passed from the joint sitting due to the reservations of its allies, the government intelligently engaged the opposition through National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in order to get some time to manage its allies and convince them for the vote.

It may be recalled that the government had previously postponed the joint sitting after its allies, particularly the PML-Q and the MQM, expressed their reservations over the proposed electoral reforms bills regarding the use of electronic voting machine (EVM) and the introduction of i-voting for overseas Pakistanis in the next elections.

The party position in the parliament shows that the treasury has a majority of just two votes if the two houses are combined together. According to party position, the number of opposition members in the 440-member joint house comes to 219 against 221 treasury members.

The data shows that the ruling coalition enjoys a majority of 17 votes in the National Assembly whereas in the Senate it lags behind the opposition by 15 votes.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rushed to Islamabad on Tuesday evening, whereas his father, MNA Asif Ali Zardari, is already in the capital.

Sources in the PPP told Dawn that at least three of its members would not be able to attend the joint session. Veteran party leader Syed Naveed Qamar and Senator Sikandar Mandhro would not attend the sitting due to illness whereas another veteran PPP MNA Nawab Yousuf Talpur is in London.

Similarly, PML-N’s Shaista Pervez Malik is also expected to miss the session, as she is observing iddat due to the death of her husband, Pervaiz Malik, who was also a party MNA.

A group of six independents, who had opted to sit on the opposition benches at the time of the nomination of PPP’s Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani as the opposition leader in the Senate, are also expected to vote for the treasury. A senior PPP leader told Dawn the members of the group had not attended the recent meetings of the opposition parties.

If these senators, led by Dilawar Khan, did not side with the opposition, it would provide another opportunity to the PML-N and the JUI-F to criticise the PPP, as the party had quit the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance due to the differences on the nomination of Gilani with the support of the six independent senators, most of them had been sitting on the treasury benches prior to the Senate elections in March.

Heads of the component parties of the opposition PDM in a meeting on Monday had expressed concern over reports that the state institutions were “forcing” the government’s allies to vote for the government-proposed controversial bills.

“The PDM does not approve of this kind of interference from the state institutions and considers such an act violation of the Constitution,” said the statement issued after the PDM meeting.

The PDM leaders warned the state institutions to remain within their constitutional limits and “don’t test the patience of the people”.