Helpline number 911 becomes functional

Kalbe AliPublished November 11, 2021 - Updated November 11, 2021 09:36am
Rescue 1122 officials demonstrate their skills during the Inter-district Rescue Challenge at the Rescue 1122 office in Aziz Bhatti Town, Sargodha. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: The unified helpline number 911 has become functional and is expected to be inaugurated by the prime minister this month.

“The caller will only have to dial 911 and it will be routed to the concerned emergency response department,” said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat.

He said there were several emergency numbers operating in Islamabad which confused people, but this number would help address the issue.

At present, the emergency rescue service is 1122, fire service is 16, police helpline is 15 while Covid-19 helpline is 1166. “It is hard for a person to dial the right number when in emergency,” he added.

The integrated service has been developed by the National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC) and will be operational under the interior ministry. Information Technology Minister Syed Aminul Haq told Dawn that the unified and one window access to all emergency services was a joint venture of his ministry and the interior ministry.

“The prime minister had given directives for such a service after the Lahore Motorway rape case; the victim dialed some helpline numbers but the response she got was that the area did not fall in their jurisdiction,” the minister said.

“The concept is very simple — the caller will dial 911 and the staff there will divert the call to the relevant emergency response department,” Mr Haq said.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2021

