Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2021

Saudi women’s rights activist walks free after three years

AFPPublished February 11, 2021Updated February 11, 2021 08:27am
Loujain al-Hathloul —Reuters
Loujain al-Hathloul —Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Wednesday released prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, her siblings said, after nearly three years in detention.

“Loujain is at home!!!!!!!” her sister Lina al-Hathloul wrote on Twitter.

Loujain was “at home after 1001 days in prison,” she added along with a picture of the freed activist.

Hathloul, 31, was arrested in May 2018 with about a dozen other women activists just weeks before the historic lifting of a decades-long Saudi ban on female drivers, a reform they had long campaigned for, sparking a torrent of international criticism.

In late December, a Saudi court handed Hathloul a prison term of five years and eight months for terrorism-related crimes, but her family said a partially suspended sentence paved the way for her early release.

The verdict was a “face-saving exit strategy” for the Saudi government after it came under severe international pressure for her release, the source close to Hathloul’s family said at the time.

Her release comes after US President Joe Biden pledged to intensify scrutiny of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s human rights record.

He is expected to push the kingdom to release dual US-Saudi citizens, activists and royal family members, many of whom are detained without any formal charges.

After being tried in Riyadh’s criminal court, Hathloul’s case was transferred last November to the Specialised Criminal Court, or the anti-terrorism court, which campaigners say is used to silence critical voices under the cover of fighting terrorism.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hwh
Feb 11, 2021 08:47am
Congratulations to the brave girl. Wish you all the best and hope you'll keep on doing the best work for humanity. Well wishes from India.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Feb 11, 2021 08:59am
Very good development
Reply Recommend 0
MALI
Feb 11, 2021 09:04am
Biden effect
Reply Recommend 0
Mukul
Feb 11, 2021 09:18am
welcome back home you have the courage to oppose old rules that no longer apply hope you are able to have a lasting impact on young girls in Saudi Arabia
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Feb 11, 2021 09:44am
The only criminals here are the saudi authorities themselves. Their level of paranoia is second to none.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Into the sunset
11 Feb 2021

Into the sunset

Angela Merkel’s life is a model of quiet endeavour.
The party of money
Updated 11 Feb 2021

The party of money

Money has no party and ultimately all parties are the party of money.
A flawed system
Updated 10 Feb 2021

A flawed system

All political parties have been critical of this corrupted system of voting yet are not willing to come together to change it.

Editorial

Updated 11 Feb 2021

Votes for sale?

The government does have a point when it says that a secret ballot encourages horse-trading.
11 Feb 2021

A charter of economy

THE only thing there seems to be a consensus on at the moment is that there is a dire need for a consensus on the...
11 Feb 2021

IS attacks

A SERIES of recent deadly attacks linked to the militant Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq point to the...
10 Feb 2021

Lawyers run amok

The temerity of the rampaging black coats is astounding.
10 Feb 2021

Agreement with IPPs

THE 46-odd IPPs have inched closer to signing new ‘binding’ agreements with the government.
10 Feb 2021

Test series win

A fair share of the credit for Pakistan’s victory must also go to newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim.