Today's Paper | July 28, 2020

5 CTD officials martyred during police raid on criminals' hideout in Chilas

Imtiaz Ali Taj 28 Jul 2020

According to police, the incident took place a few kilometres from Chilas, at Ronai village. — AFP/File
Five officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), including a sub-inspector, were martyred while four others were injured after an exchange of fire during a police raid to apprehend wanted criminals in Chilas, the district headquarter for Diamer, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place a few kilometres from Chilas, at Ronai village, during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two civilians were also killed during the shootout, they said, adding that the injured and martyred officials had been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesman Faizullah Faraq said the raid was carried out after police officials were tipped on the whereabouts of the suspects.

GB caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal has sought a report on the incident from IG Dr Mujeebur Rehman and directed that the accused be arrested immediately.

Comments (2)

Marquis de Sade
Jul 28, 2020 02:12pm
Were any of the so-called criminals arrested or killed?
Recommend 0
AAZ
Jul 28, 2020 02:16pm
I guess this time CTD had a faceoff with real criminals and not some innocent citizens like in sahiwal.
Recommend 0

