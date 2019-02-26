DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian aircraft violate LoC, go back after PAF immediately scrambles: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated February 26, 2019

Email

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor. - ISPR/File
Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor. - ISPR/File

Indian military planes violated the Line of Control (LoC), Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor said on his official Twitter account early on Tuesday.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor in his tweet said "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control", following which "Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow."

Ties between Pakistan and India have been tense since a suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir killed over 40 Indian soldiers, with New Delhi blaming Pakistan of being complicit in the attack — a charge Islamabad has denied vehemently and from the get-go.

In response to India's allegations, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised New Delhi to conduct an investigation if provided “actionable evidence” but also warned that Pakistan will "retaliate" if attacked. The Pakistan army has also warned India to avoid "any misadventure", saying it could have dangerous consequences.

On the other hand, while Jaish-e-Muhammad had claimed responsibility for the attack, New Delhi immediately blamed Islamabad and also announced that it would launch a diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international community. Furthermore, India has scrapped the Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan and has imposed a 200 per cent customs duty on its goods, barring the exports of tomatoes to Pakistan and denying visas to Pakistani athletes.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Can spring be far behind?

Can spring be far behind?

If the PM was focused on the wrong questions earlier, his approach to UFG is focusing on the wrong answer.

Editorial

The divide over Kashmir
Updated February 25, 2019

The divide over Kashmir

There is a need for India to revisit its security policies in the occupied region.
February 25, 2019

Education quality

GETTING children into school is one thing, educating them is quite another. The Annual Status of Education Report...
February 25, 2019

Road accidents

ACCORDING to speakers at a Karachi University seminar, the port city has the fourth highest number of road-related...
February 24, 2019

FATF warning

THE sharp tone and unusual specificity of the remarks made by the Financial Action Task Force about Pakistan after...
February 24, 2019

Tax directory

IF humility was a characteristic usually associated with our legislators, one would imagine several of them being...
Updated February 24, 2019

Dam fund disappointment

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.