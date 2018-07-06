DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Eminent banker and Zardari aide Hussain Lawai taken into custody by FIA: reports

Dawn.comUpdated July 06, 2018

Email


The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday took Hussain Lawai, former head of Summit Bank and a close aide of PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, into custody, television reports said.

Last month, Lawai, was stopped by the FIA from leaving the country from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport allegedly in connection with suspicious bank transaction worth billions of rupees.

Talking to The News at the time, Lawai did not say why he was stopped from leaving the country but confirmed that he was barred from going abroad. He said he was unaware as to why he was stopped from travelling abroad and was directed to approach the FIA's Karachi office for recording a statement and face an inquiry.

FIA at the time said Lawai was allowed to go home following an undertaking that he would appear before it to record his statement in relation to the inquiry.

Lawai has over 40 years of banking experience and has served as the CEO and President of Summit Bank Limited from November 2008 until February 21, 2016.

Lawai also served as the CEO and President of Atlas Bank Limited, MCB Bank, and country general manager Faysal Islamic Bank and Union Bank of Middle East.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Zaheer
Jul 06, 2018 03:50pm

perfect....

Abbas
Jul 06, 2018 03:54pm

Good move. Catch them all & recover money to build dams.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Jul 06, 2018 03:58pm

good

Pak Army
Jul 06, 2018 04:03pm

Those who make corruption in this country must be punished

Rohail
Jul 06, 2018 04:04pm

Great. These culprits needed to be arrested and asked to return monies back to Pak Federal Reserve. These culprits bought expensive real estates in UAE and UK.

Dr Riffat Jabeen
Jul 06, 2018 04:16pm

Hope and wish the life of ordinary Pakistanis be better.

Dr Riffat Jabeen
Jul 06, 2018 04:19pm

Tax money which has been and is still being laundered should be used for people of this country to change their lot.

Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 06, 2018 04:19pm

Nawaz Shariff, next is Shahbaz Shariff followed by Asif Zardari and will continue bY their appointed cronies. Pakistan will need more jails.

Amer Rao
Jul 06, 2018 04:33pm

Pakistan Zindabad

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 06, 2018

Disturbing electoral entry

THE normalisation of the religious far right and the militant right in national politics ought to be of great ...
July 06, 2018

XDR typhoid crisis

AS evinced in recent days, come monsoon season and Pakistan is awash with multiple crises. Yet one emerging issue,...
July 06, 2018

Fire hazards

A FIRE at a foam-manufacturing unit in Karachi’s SITE area on Thursday has once again highlighted the dangers...
Updated July 05, 2018

Nawaz’s dilemma

THE first phase of a historic accountability trial of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his...
July 05, 2018

Flooding in Lahore

PREDICTABLY enough, the torrential rains in Lahore on Tuesday and Wednesday have been the harbinger of bad news. At...
July 05, 2018

World Cup mania

REGARDLESS of which team goes on to win the FIFA World Cup 2018 later this month, the tournament, hosted by Russia,...