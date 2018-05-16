DAWN.COM

Ramazan moon sighted, holy month to begin from May 17

Dawn.comUpdated May 16, 2018

The moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan has been sighted, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman announced on Wednesday. The holy month will begin from May 17, Thursday.

Mufti Muneeb made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Karachi after the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee concluded its meeting.

Meetings of the zonal committees were also held in provincial capitals.

