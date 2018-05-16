Ramazan moon sighted, holy month to begin from May 17

The moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan has been sighted, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman announced on Wednesday. The holy month will begin from May 17, Thursday.

Mufti Muneeb made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Karachi after the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee concluded its meeting.

Meetings of the zonal committees were also held in provincial capitals.