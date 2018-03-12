DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PkMAP, NP urged to support Sanjrani

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated March 12, 2018

Email


QUETTA: Independent senator-elect Ahmed Khan Khilji has urged the leadership of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and National Party (NP) to support senator-elect Sadiq Sanjrani in the election for the office of Senate chairman as he belongs to Balochistan.

Talking to journalists here on Sunday, Mr Khilji said that the Pakistan Peoples Party, the second largest party in the Senate having 20 members, had agreed to support Mr Sanjrani for the top slot of the upper house. He claimed that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had accepted the request of the Balochistan’s independent senators-elect group not to nominate the party’s candidate in favour of the Balochistan’s candidate. “It is the right of the people of the province that new Senate chairman should be from there.”

Mr Khilji said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan had handed over all 13 senators of his party to Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to strengthen the province’s position in the election for the top office of the Senate.

He said when two major parties of the country were supporting Balochistan’s candidate for the office of Senate chairman, it was responsibility of the PkMAP and the NP to put their weight behind Mr Sanjrani.

“Ball is now in the court of Baloch and Pakhtun nationalists,” he said and expressed the hope that the two parties would announce their support for Mr Sanjrani.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Alpha Beta
Mar 12, 2018 08:55am

Senate Chairman from Baluchistan would strengthen the federation and help achieving unity among provinces. This is high time to for all the respected members of the senate to elect a Baluch representative for the center.

Alexis NYC
Mar 12, 2018 10:24am

A big game played against NS. These independent senators will soon join ppp. As the entire plan was doctored few months ago when the mandate of then Baloch CM was hijacked by the same baloch leaders while receiving huge amounts from AAZ. To save the face of achakzai and NAP leaders, NS should nominate a Baloch Senator from JUI-F. This action might help to counter the great game by AAZ and an institution collectively.

IAB
Mar 12, 2018 12:37pm

achakzai only cares about money...

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 12, 2018

Uncouth pre-poll politics

THE politics of protest has intersected with campaign politics and a potentially dangerous trend has emerged. The...
March 12, 2018

Power surcharges

ALMOST half a decade ago, three separate surcharges were imposed on the price of electricity to help the power ...
March 12, 2018

A woman of substance

WHEN women believe in themselves — even while fighting the odds stacked against them — it’s true to say the...
March 11, 2018

A question of faith

THE language of protection of the rights of non-Muslim citizens in Pakistan has often been co-opted by those who are...
March 11, 2018

Universities’ law

WIELDING its numerical strength in the Sindh Assembly like a sledgehammer, the PPP has pushed through a law that not...
March 11, 2018

PSL games in Pakistan

PAKISTAN Super League fever has gripped the nation once again. The league has made great strides since its inception...