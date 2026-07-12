PPP rallies aimed at diverting attention from governance failures: PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday strongly criticised the Sindh government’s performance, accusing the province’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of failing to improve education, healthcare, water supply, law and order and infrastructure despite governing the province for nearly 18 years.

Addressing a press conference at Insaf House, PTI Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh claimed the PPP’s planned rallies on Sunday (today) were aimed at diverting public attention from what he described as the party’s poor governance, corruption and administrative failures.

Referring to the rally’s title, ‘Marsoon Marsoon, Sindh Na Desoon’, the PTI leader questioned what the ruling party had delivered to the people of Sindh after almost two decades in power. He alleged that despite repeated provincial budgets, residents continued to face serious civic problems.

“After ruling Sindh for nearly 18 years, the PPP must tell the people what it has delivered in education, healthcare, drinking water, law and order and infrastructure,” he said.

Haleem Adil says ruling party has failed to address civic and security issues despite being in power for 18 years

Criticising the Sindh government’s handling of water issues, the PTI leader questioned the ruling party’s silence over the construction of new canals on the Indus River. He further alleged that Rs275 billion belonging to Sindh had been transferred to the federal government and claimed that the PPP administration had failed to protect the province’s interests.

Mr Sheikh said inflation had made life difficult for ordinary people, claiming that flour was being sold at around Rs160 per kilogramme, while wheat bought from farmers at Rs3,500 per 40kg was being sold for more than Rs5,000.

He alleged that despite cumulative provincial budgets exceeding Rs33 trillion over the past 18 years, governance in Sindh had continued to decline. He also claimed that the wheat scandal had caused losses of Rs215bn and levelled allegations of corruption in several projects, including the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, the Sindh Solar Energy Programme, local government institutions, the education and healthcare sectors.

Questioning the use of public funds, the PTI leader alleged that billions of rupees allocated for development had failed to improve public services. He claimed that more than seven million children remained out of school in Sindh and alleged irregularities in recruitment through the Sindh Public Service Commission.

He also criticised the condition of public hospitals, pointing to shortages of anti-rabies vaccines, rising HIV/AIDS cases and the transfer of government hospitals to non-governmental organisations.

The PTI leader further alleged that reverse osmosis plants in Tharparkar had become non-functional, while the closure of the Hub Canal had worsened Karachi’s water shortage. He claimed that the city’s infrastructure had deteriorated, garbage had accumulated across Karachi, and corruption allegations had surfaced in several development schemes, including the Bus Rapid Transit Yellow Line project.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Karachi Division General Secretary Arsalan Khalid also criticised the Sindh government, alleging that it had failed to provide basic public services despite remaining in power for nearly two decades.

He called for a judicial commission to investigate alleged irregularities in matriculation examination results and expressed concern over Karachi’s worsening law and order situation, rising HIV/AIDS cases, shortages of anti-rabies vaccines and the operation of illegal laboratories.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026