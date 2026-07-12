No evidence found against actor Muneeb Butt in kidnap case, IO tells court

KARACHI: The investigating officer has informed an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that no evidence has been found against actor Muneeb Butt in the short-term kidnapping case.

The IO of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), Inspector Farhan Soomro, had filed an interim chargesheet before the administrative judge of the ATCs, in which he had placed Mr Butt — who is on bail — and another individual in column two with blue ink as the IO did not find sufficient evidence against them.

The IO chargesheeted five individuals, three of whom are in custody and two on bail, for offences under Sections 365-A (kidnapping or abducting for extorting property, valuable security, etc.), 392 (punishment for robbery), 109 (abetment), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 202 (Intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 34 (common Intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 21 (L) of the Anti-terrorism Act.

The IO also placed police constable Galib in column two with red link under Section 512 of the Criminal Procedure Code as he is still at large.

He also sought time from the court to submit the final challan after further investigation.

The concerned state prosecutor also opined on the chargesheet in which he stated that as per record the complainant and the suspects had known each other before the incident. Therefore, he opined that the matter does not fall within the ambit of terrorism.

The Airport police registered the case last month on the complaint of Mutaal Khan, who stated that on April 22, he left his home for the airport to travel to Lahore.

He added that while he was travelling in a cab, a double-cabin vehicle carrying four armed men intercepted his vehicle and, at gunpoint, the men abducted him, claiming that he had been involved in an accident.

The complainant further stated that the abductors kept taking him to different locations before snatching his mobile phone and allegedly transferring 8,600 USDT from his account.

They also took his laptop and later dropped him at an undisclosed place in the Korangi Industrial Area.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026