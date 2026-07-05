Iran FM Araghchi notes 'loyal Arab brothers' among over 70 countries attending Khamenei's funeral

Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi says the participation of over 70 countries in former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral “will remain an everlasting memory in the course of our shared relations”.

In a post in Arabic on X, Araghchi wrote: “Iran is pleased to have received representatives from more than 70 countries who chose to participate in honoring our supreme leader, the martyr, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, including our loyal Arab brothers among them.

“And this historic commemoration will remain an everlasting memory in the course of our shared relations,” he added.

Araghchi shared pictures of delegations from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Iraq at the funeral on Friday.