‘I thought people hated him’: Trump ‘shocked’ over Iranians mourning Khamenei

US President Donald Trump says he is “shocked” to see Iranians cry at Khamenei’s funeral, according to Al Jazeera.

“I thought people hated him,” Trump reportedly tells Axios.

The US President adds in a phone interview that he could “eliminate everyone” attending the funeral, but “there will be no one left to negotiate” if he goes ahead with his threat.

Trump tells Axios that Iran and the US had decided to take a break from talks until after Khamenei’s funeral.

“Neither side will shoot the other during the funeral proceedings,” he says.