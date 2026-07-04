Russia ready to continue strategic partnership with Iran: Medvedev

Moscow is ready to continue its strategic partnership with Iran following the war with the US and Israel, Al Jazeera reports quoting Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman, Dmitry Medvedev.

The former Russian president is speaking in Tehran, where he is leading the Russian delegation at the funeral of late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Speaking to the Tasnim news agency, Medvedev says the Strait of Hormuz gave Iran unprecedented leverage during the war.

“It’s Iran’s nuclear weapon,” he is quoted as saying.