Tehran hits back, mocks Trump’s claim that Iran needs US food support

Iranian parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has hit back at US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on Iran’s food situation, AlJazeera reports.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump repeated his claim that Iran will buy agricultural products from the US as part of any future peace deal, which Iran has denied.

“They need food. They need corn and wheat and soya beans, and we’re going to have exclusively our American farmers provide,” Trump told the US broadcaster.

In a social media post on X, Ghalibaf responded, dismissing the US president’s assertions.

“Imagine having 40-something million of your own citizens on food stamps and calling another nation hungry,” he said.

“This is not a proclamation. This is a projection. Keep your SNAP advice,” he said.

“Our assets, our choices. Mind your malnutrition rates,” he added.