Itamar Ben-Gvir cancels New York trip as human rights groups call for his arrest

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is cancelling his scheduled trip to New York for a UN policing conference, AlJazeera reports, citing Israeli media.

The decision follows reports of planned demonstrations by locals and calls from human rights groups to investigate and arrest the far-right minister.

Ben-Gvir was initially set to lead a ministerial delegation to the global summit next week, but officials ultimately decided against sending any representatives, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports.

The report also notes that this marks the minister’s second cancelled US trip within a month, following a previously aborted private family holiday that faced visa complications.